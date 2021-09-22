'Kindergarten Changes People': Letter to NYT Editor From 'One-time Anti-Vaxxer'

Letters to editors provide an interesting platform to readers of a publication to voice their concerns and share their opinion on relevant issues. In the United States, a section of the society seems to be divided on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines. Many have and continue to express their doubts and concerns on the validity of the vaccine including hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj who last week caused an uproar over her tweets regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

However, a recent letter to the editor of The New York Times is written by a former anti-vaxxer who has expressed their opinion on the current discourse. Patrick Flynn from the Ridge area of New York, US wrote to the news publication, “I have to confess to being a one-time anti-vaxxer.” Flynn further wrote, “I was adamantly opposed to the vaccines against measles, mumps, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, and polio that I was mandated by the state to take. But I later realised that it was actually a good thing.” As a closing note, Flynn mentioned a hilarious twist to the letter as he wrote, “Kindergarten changes a person.”

The subtle way of calling out anti-vaxxers as not having the intelligence level of even a kindergarten child turned the letter into a jibe at those scared of the vaccine.

The picture of the letter to the editor was shared on Twitter by David Wessel, Director at Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, Brookings. Wessel shared the picture and mentioned in the tweet, “Best letter to the editor I’ve seen lately.”

Best letter to the editor I’ve seen lately. Via ⁦@nytimes⁩ pic.twitter.com/ME8qDC14kT— David Wessel (@davidmwessel) September 21, 2021

Some of the netizens were equally impressed by Flynn’s letter, as one user commented, “this is a newspaper clipping worth saving.”

@joylesszombie this is a newspaper clipping worth saving ^^— Ashleigh Zambada (@zambadass) September 22, 2021

Another user commented on the educated population or those who believe in taking the vaccine and wrote, “Sadly only 50% get there it seems.”

Sadly only 50% get there it seems.— bob knoxious (@KnoxiousBob) September 22, 2021

@davidmwessel Now why can’t everyone else be like that?— 💙Keep California Blue💙🏳️‍🌈💉 (@ProudDem83) September 22, 2021

One user commented, “Sums up the anti-vaxxers’ mental age perfectly.”

Sums up the anti-vaxxer's mental age perfectly.— Dirk,Lerxt, & Pratt No Nazis/Racists🌊🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@KistnerMarcia) September 22, 2021

Another user suggested, “I say we all send this in to our local papers.”

I say we all send this in to our local papers!!!— 🌊Chloe Horvath💉 (@bluewavescome) September 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on this quirky letter to the editor?

