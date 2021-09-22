CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Kindergarten Changes People': Letter to NYT Editor From 'One-time Anti-Vaxxer'
2-MIN READ

'Kindergarten Changes People': Letter to NYT Editor From 'One-time Anti-Vaxxer'

The picture of the letter to the editor was shared on Twitter by David Wessel.

A recent letter to the editor of The New York Times is written by a former anti-vaxxer who has expressed their opinion on the current discourse.

Letters to editors provide an interesting platform to readers of a publication to voice their concerns and share their opinion on relevant issues. In the United States, a section of the society seems to be divided on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines. Many have and continue to express their doubts and concerns on the validity of the vaccine including hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj who last week caused an uproar over her tweets regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, a recent letter to the editor of The New York Times is written by a former anti-vaxxer who has expressed their opinion on the current discourse. Patrick Flynn from the Ridge area of New York, US wrote to the news publication, “I have to confess to being a one-time anti-vaxxer.” Flynn further wrote, “I was adamantly opposed to the vaccines against measles, mumps, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, and polio that I was mandated by the state to take. But I later realised that it was actually a good thing.” As a closing note, Flynn mentioned a hilarious twist to the letter as he wrote, “Kindergarten changes a person.”

The subtle way of calling out anti-vaxxers as not having the intelligence level of even a kindergarten child turned the letter into a jibe at those scared of the vaccine.

The picture of the letter to the editor was shared on Twitter by David Wessel, Director at Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, Brookings. Wessel shared the picture and mentioned in the tweet, “Best letter to the editor I’ve seen lately.”

Some of the netizens were equally impressed by Flynn’s letter, as one user commented, “this is a newspaper clipping worth saving.”

Another user commented on the educated population or those who believe in taking the vaccine and wrote, “Sadly only 50% get there it seems.”

One user commented, “Sums up the anti-vaxxers’ mental age perfectly.”

Another user suggested, “I say we all send this in to our local papers.”

What are your thoughts on this quirky letter to the editor?

first published:September 22, 2021, 18:35 IST