Kindergarteners Surprise Deaf Janitor By Wishing Him Happy Birthday in Sign Language

Who is cutting onions here?

Updated:October 26, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
Kindergarteners Surprise Deaf Janitor By Wishing Him Happy Birthday in Sign Language
Image credits: Hickerson Elementary / Facebook
A simple gesture on someone's birthday can make their day all the more special.

Recently, a six-year-old boy in Tucson, Arizona was left red-faced after all his 32 classmates didn't make it to his birthday party. As a result, Teddy was left only with his mother at the pizza bash. The internet joined hands and wishes and gifts came Teddy's way after his photo went viral on social media.

And now, a bunch of kindergarteners from a school in Tullahoma, Tennessee is winning hearts on social media. James Anthony, a deaf caretaker and janitor who has been working at Hickerson Elementary School for 15 years, got the surprise of his life when he was greeted by students on his 60th birthday. What was so special? The students wished their beloved 'Mr James' Happy Birthday using sign language.

The adorable video was shared on the Hickerson Elementary Facebook page on Tuesday, where it has been viewed nearly 300K times at the time of this writing.

The video shows Anthony walking into a classroom when the students begin to sing as well as sign out the birthday tune for him. “He was overwhelmed with it. It just was a spur of the moment thing and they just did it. He had his hands over his face, at the end he was tearing up. It just touched him,” Hickerson Elementary secretary Bonnie Scott was quoted as saying by The Charlotte Observer.

"Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised!" the school wrote.

