English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kindergarteners Surprise Deaf Janitor By Wishing Him Happy Birthday in Sign Language
Who is cutting onions here?
Image credits: Hickerson Elementary / Facebook
Loading...
A simple gesture on someone's birthday can make their day all the more special.
Recently, a six-year-old boy in Tucson, Arizona was left red-faced after all his 32 classmates didn't make it to his birthday party. As a result, Teddy was left only with his mother at the pizza bash. The internet joined hands and wishes and gifts came Teddy's way after his photo went viral on social media.
And now, a bunch of kindergarteners from a school in Tullahoma, Tennessee is winning hearts on social media. James Anthony, a deaf caretaker and janitor who has been working at Hickerson Elementary School for 15 years, got the surprise of his life when he was greeted by students on his 60th birthday. What was so special? The students wished their beloved 'Mr James' Happy Birthday using sign language.
The adorable video was shared on the Hickerson Elementary Facebook page on Tuesday, where it has been viewed nearly 300K times at the time of this writing.
The video shows Anthony walking into a classroom when the students begin to sing as well as sign out the birthday tune for him. “He was overwhelmed with it. It just was a spur of the moment thing and they just did it. He had his hands over his face, at the end he was tearing up. It just touched him,” Hickerson Elementary secretary Bonnie Scott was quoted as saying by The Charlotte Observer.
"Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised!" the school wrote.
Recently, a six-year-old boy in Tucson, Arizona was left red-faced after all his 32 classmates didn't make it to his birthday party. As a result, Teddy was left only with his mother at the pizza bash. The internet joined hands and wishes and gifts came Teddy's way after his photo went viral on social media.
And now, a bunch of kindergarteners from a school in Tullahoma, Tennessee is winning hearts on social media. James Anthony, a deaf caretaker and janitor who has been working at Hickerson Elementary School for 15 years, got the surprise of his life when he was greeted by students on his 60th birthday. What was so special? The students wished their beloved 'Mr James' Happy Birthday using sign language.
The adorable video was shared on the Hickerson Elementary Facebook page on Tuesday, where it has been viewed nearly 300K times at the time of this writing.
The video shows Anthony walking into a classroom when the students begin to sing as well as sign out the birthday tune for him. “He was overwhelmed with it. It just was a spur of the moment thing and they just did it. He had his hands over his face, at the end he was tearing up. It just touched him,” Hickerson Elementary secretary Bonnie Scott was quoted as saying by The Charlotte Observer.
"Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised!" the school wrote.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...