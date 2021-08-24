Kindness Matters': US Nurse Braids Patients' Hair on Off Days, Wins Hearts Online

Although the world suffers as it battles COVID-19, there are some out there who are doing there best to make the most of their time and resources to help people in this hour of need. Such heartwarming deeds of humanity sometimes make their way to the internet and bring a smile on people’s faces. These acts are a testimony that even though we are caught in a crisis situation, we will be heard out and help will find a way to reach us. From frontline workers to regular citizens, everyone is doing there bit in facing the problem we have to deal with.

One such incident from US was brought to light recently. Brooke Johns, a 40-year-old emergency room nurse at Las Vegas’s Southern Hills Hospital, voluntarily utilises her off days to braid the hair of aged patients. She also takes out time to talk to them so that they don’t feel lonely during their stint at the hospital. In an interview with Good Morning America, the nurse said, “I feel like there’s something very special about brushing somebody’s hair.” She added, “It’s something just relaxing and very connecting.” Needless to say, her act of kindness is winning hearts all over the internet.

ER nurse Brooke Johns volunteers on her days off to braid patients' hair and spend time with them so they feel less lonely. https://t.co/aMe7EE9vTH pic.twitter.com/crBEQHO9lL— ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2021

Brooke has formed a connection with patients and has been a source of positivity for many of them. She makes it a point to reach out to those patients in the hospital who need her help and ensures they receive it. She also wants to set an example for her three children and teach then the value of service. It won’t be wrong to say that she is leading them by example. When ABC News shared a clip of Brooke braiding a patient’s hair, many rushed to appreciate her kindness. One Twitter user wrote: “What a love bug she is." While another comment read: “Kindness matters. We need more of people like her in this world."

Some even said that she is a sterling example for everyone to follow. Others called her a woman with an angel heart.

