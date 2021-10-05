Kindness Pays: Woman Buys Lunch for Stranger, He Did This in Return

It does not require much for people to be kind, yet it continues to be a rare sight in today’s world. However, when one woman agreed to buy lunch for a man, she received a heartwarming surprise. The incident was recorded in a TikTok video which has been reshared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Chris Evans. The 43-second video showed a woman in a grocery store stacking up some products when a man walks up to her and requests if she could buy him his lunch since he forgot his wallet. The lady readily agrees to buy the man his lunch.

Impressed with the lady’s kindness, the man surprises her and tells her that he will be paying for all her groceries that day. The woman widens her eyes in disbelief as the man broke the news. The man told the woman that she can get whatever from the store and everything will be paid for by the man. Hearing this, the woman gets emotional and is seen tearing up. In the next shot, the woman tells the man that she recently buried her mother and was “literally counting her money” before purchasing the products she stacked up in her cart. As she made her purchase and walked out of the grocery store, the woman also received a bouquet of flowers. Touched by this gesture, the woman is seen weeping.

My allergies are acting up 😢 pic.twitter.com/3hoMuXg63o— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) October 4, 2021

The video has been viewed over 390k times and liked by 12.5k users on Twitter. Commenting on the video one user wrote, “Lol that’s cool and all but I mean we should just help ppl no matter what.”

Lol that’s cool and all but i mean we should just help ppl no matter what— el diablo ☭ (@lickstiel) October 5, 2021

Kindness feels so good!— Charles Copenhagen (@CharlesCopenh14) October 5, 2021

I can’t wait until I’m in the financial position to do this one day 🤞🏾— bambi krueger 🔪 (@The8thPoodle) October 5, 2021

Another user who had experienced a similar emotional trauma like the lady in the video commented, “This was beautiful. Last week a nice woman saw me stocking up with groceries, because I was out of damn near everything, and she gave me her $5 off coupon. Felt so good to be reminded folks still are giving and kind to strangers.”

This was beautiful. Last week a nice woman saw me stocking up with groceries, bcuz I was out of damn near everything, and she gave me her $5 off coupon. Felt so good to be reminded folks still are giving and kind to strangers— Reality Escape Artist (@essayjenkins) October 5, 2021

What are your thoughts on this act of kindness?

