King Charles III 'Furiously' Gestures at Aides to Clear Desk, Moment Goes Viral

Charles III has been proclaimed Britain’s new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life as he was formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony on Saturday in St James’s Palace, London, UK. The 73-year-old head of state told the Accession Council that he would strive to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96.

However, just prior to signing the Accession Proclamation, a moment where the King urgently gestured at his aides to clear the desk where he was going to do the paperwork, has been going viral on social media. The objects on the desk were a pen box and an inkwell, said to be gifts from his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, reports International Business Times.

Charles immediately succeeded his mother after her death at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday but an Accession Council met on Saturday to proclaim him as king, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla, and Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, among those to sign the proclamation.

Charles in a speech before swearing an oath said, “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.” He further said, “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

The Garter King of Arms read the first and Principal Proclamation and declared Charles “our only lawful and rightful” monarch from the balcony of the St James’s Palace.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised pre-recorded address on Friday in which he hailed his “darling mama” for her “unswerving devotion” during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here