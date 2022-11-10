King Charles III Gets Eggs Hurled at Him by Protester, Twitter Praises 'Composure'

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had eggs thrown at them during a visit to northern England. The royals were there to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death. Videos of the incident have been going viral on social media. Three eggs were thrown at them as they greeted people during a walkabout in York, before minders ushered them away. One person was arrested in the incident, reported AFP. A protester lobbed the royals with eggs, shouting slogans like “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king”. He also booed them before starting to throw the eggs.

The Internet’s response to the videos surfacing from the incident remained conflicted. While some commended King Charles’ composure in the face of eggs being hurled at him, others expressed their reservations about Britain’s monarchy and seemed to support the protester’s move.

Someone has thrown an egg at King Charles. pic.twitter.com/086U6V4tUW — Suzanne Seddon (@suzseddon) November 9, 2022

The egg throwing anti-slavery protester who tried to yolk King Charles earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fxwCCe6qE7 — UK Justice Forum Latest Video News Updates! (@Justice_forum) November 9, 2022

Say what you want about Charles. But throwing an egg at a 73 year old man (who also happens to be The King of England) should be ashamed. This is the world we live in people! #TheyServeEggsInPrison — Joseph Keith Walsh (@HouseOfWalsh) November 9, 2022

“Those eggs are the only justice they’re ever going to see.” Man who threw eggs at King Charles in York says he did for “all the victims of of police brutality, all the victims of slavery and colonialism” pic.twitter.com/nsRPent0hm — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) November 9, 2022

The way King Charles did not even break a sweat over that man throwing egg is the prize for me.The Royal family is made of stronger stuff than politicians, thats for sure. There will always be one , So

pic.twitter.com/aKcbuWYtm4 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) November 9, 2022

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence,” North Yorkshire Police said in a statement. “He currently remains in police custody.” UK media named him as a former Green Party candidate and activist with the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here