King Charles III Places Red Flag on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin; Here's What it Symbolises

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried on a gun carriage from Westminster Abbey through the heart of London for the last procession on September 19. The coffin was transported to Windsor, where the former monarch was laid to rest later Monday. The King and the Queen consort, many world leaders, and umpteen mourners teared up on the streets and gathered around as Britain’s longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in a historic funeral conducted at a scale never seen before. King Charles III placed a royal flag on the former monarch’s coffin during the ceremony.

This occurred by the end of the committal service at St George’s Chapel, followed by her state funeral in London. The king was joined by other members of the Royal family at the chapel service. Wondering what the flag placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin symbolizes?

For those unaware, the flag placed on Queen’s coffin by her heir was her company camp colour of the Grenadier Guards. Made of silk, it is said to be a smaller version of the Royal Standard of the Regiment, and Queen Elizabeth II herself held the position of company commander of the Grenadier guards. Once placed on the coffin, the flag will remain there even when she is buried.

The Grenadier Guards in one of the oldest regiments in the British army. Its formation traces back to 1656 when Lord Wentworth’s Regiment was raised in Bruges to protect the exiled King Charles II.

A two-minute silence was observed in the UK as a nationwide tribute to mark the conclusion of the state funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey. When the Queen’s coffin was lifted out for the last procession, UK’s National Anthem ‘God Save the King’ rang out to lead the late monarch toward her resting place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. A committal service concluded the public-facing aspect of the funeral before the monarch was given a private burial ceremony on Monday evening.

The Queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault by the side of her late husband Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish summer home.

