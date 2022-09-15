King Charles III's Hilarious Response to Fan Asking Him Out For a Beer

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, King Charles III, ascended the British throne. As people of the UK welcome the new monarch, an amusing video of King Charles III has gone viral where he gives hilarious response to a person asking him out for a beer. The clip, which has been widely shared on Twitter, shows the King surrounded by a crowd and waving at his fans. As the King turns around, one of his fans proposes if he would like to go out for a beer. “Charles, do you want to go for a beer,” the man is heard saying.

Throw back to when a random bloke asked King Charles to go for a beer. 😆 pic.twitter.com/Lg6XjS1liG — James ‘conservative’ NOT Tory (@JamesHesp) September 12, 2022

Hearing this, the new monarch initially replies with a “What?” promoting the fan to repeat his proposal. Following this, the King gives a witty response that left everyone presents on the spot in splits. “Where?” the royal is heard saying as his eyes twinkle and he points towards the man.

While the crowd bursts into laughter, King Charles III proceeds to say to the fan that “You’ll have to recommend somewhere”.

According to The Mirror, the fan was identified as 36-year-old Daniel Walker from Birmingham, UK. The incident took place on July 28 this year at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony and was filmed by one of the spectators named Andrew Gould. https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/king-charless-incredible-reaction-man-27980886

Speaking of his brief yet entertaining conversation with the King, who was Prince Charles then, Walker said “It’s something I could talk about for the rest of my life”. Walker shared that he was going to meet his friends for a drink when he spotted the royal. Soon, Walker thought if he is going for some drinks then why not ask the King too. He said initially the King’s response was a bit rude but he was surprised when the royal came up with his cheeky response. Walker added that after having a laugh, he could also meet the King and shake hands with him.

