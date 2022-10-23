King Charles' Signed Painting Sold For 5 Lakh Rupees, Ten Times More Than What Was Estimated

An autographed print of a Balmoral Castle painting by Britain’s reigning monarch King Charles III has been sold for £5,737.50, which is, 5,35,360 Rupees. Hamish Wilson, senior valuer at Bonhams, while speaking to CNN said, “In my time as an auctioneer, I have never seen so many commission bids lodged prior to an auction. I think that speaks for itself.” The auction was live-streamed on the Bonhams website. “This charming print combined the King’s passion for painting and his deep affection for Scotland,” Wilson said.

Royal Watcher took to Twitter and shared and image of the same. “A print of a painting by King Charles III is up for auction! It shows Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The King, then Prince of Wales, painted it in 2001,” read the caption.

A print of a painting by King Charles III is up for auction! It shows Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The King, then Prince of Wales, painted it in 2001.

It is believed to be the first print by a reigning monarch which is being auctioned. Also, it is accompanied by the King‘s original signature.

Meanwhile, earlier, Queen Elizabeth’s tea bag sold for 9.5 lakh on eBay. The tea bag, after the use, was allegedly smuggled out of the Windsor castle.

It was listed on the platform under the title “Celebrity Memorabilia Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia Teabag Extremely Rare,” the sale claimed to offer the “very teabag you might have seen on CNN in late 1998,” as reported by 7News. The description accompanying the listing read, “It was used by Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia and smuggled out of Windsor Castle by the special exterminator who was called in to help her majesty cope with the great London roach infestations of the 1990s.”

Also, a cake piece from Diana and King Charles’ royal wedding is going up for auction. At the wedding, there was a guest named Nigel Ricketts who passed away last year. According to a report by The New York Post, Nigel had preserved the 41-year-old wedding cake piece. The cake will be auctioned off by Dore and Rees Auctions in the UK. Also, the piece of cake has a pre-sale estimate of GBP 300 which is equivalent to more than Rs. 27,000.

