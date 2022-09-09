King Charles, Then 4, Looks 'Bored' at Queen's Coronation Ceremony in Throwback Pic

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving ruler of Britain, died at the age of 96 on Thursday in Scotland. According to a statement by Buckingham palace, the Queen died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After she passed away, a statement from Britain’s new King Charles III said that the demise of the Queen, his “beloved mother” is a “moment of greatest sadness” for him and all members of the Royal Family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” it read. To pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, several users on social media are sharing unseen and rare pictures of the monarch with her family. Amidst this, a childhood photo of 73-year-old King Charles III is going viral on social media.

Reportedly, the photo of King Charles was clicked during the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II back in 1953. The Queen was merely 27 years old when she took over the throne of the British Empire, meanwhile King Charles was around four. In the viral picture, a much, much younger version of Charles looks extremely bored as he stands between Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (his grandmother), and Princess Margaret (his aunt). Placing his hand on the face, King Charles gives a stare as the camera captures him. The picture of King Charles first appeared on the internet back in 2019.

It was shared online by the Royal Collection Trust to mark the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. As reported by People, the ceremony that took place in 1953 began at 11.15 am and lasted for approximately three hours. Notably, King Charles became the first child who witnessed his mother’s coronation as Sovereign. At the time, King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, was just 2 and considered too young to attend the ceremony. Reportedly, King Charles received a special child-friendly invitation for the ceremony.

