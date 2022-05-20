'King is Back': Kohli Shines in Must-win Game for RCB as Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Virat Kohli looked on a mission when he, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, came out to chase Gujarat Titans’ target of 169 in a must-win situation at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Kohli made a handsome 73, an inning that earned him the Player of the Match award. The duo of Kohli-Faf put together an opening partnership of 115 before Glenn Maxwell took the charge and smacked 40 in 18 to help RCB win by 8 wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

Watching King Kohli perform in a do-or-die situation, fans were more than glad to see the former skipper return to form when the stakes were high.

Must win game, play-offs chances on edge and King Kohli stands up and scored fifty from 33 balls in the run chase. King is back. pic.twitter.com/ZovakBDCah — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 19, 2022

Virat Kohli with the Man Of The Match Award. His first since 2020. pic.twitter.com/0iFTKNPTB3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022

Heck yes! This is the Virat Kohli I stay up all night to watch! He’s is on FIRE! Good opening partnership too here from the boys. 🔥 #RCBvGT — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 19, 2022

Virat Kohli made some changes and here is result #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/FKJaKx9E8L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra0) May 19, 2022

Everyone in the ground stands – the importance of the form of Kohli and situation of RCB. pic.twitter.com/K631R5lFN7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 19, 2022

TELL THE WORLD , TELL THE WORLD. THE KING, #ViratKohli IS BACK MFS. pic.twitter.com/NMrbbbBofG — neeraj. (@_masterofchase_) May 19, 2022

Of course, there were memes.

Virat Kohli scoring half centuries during his “Bad form”. Other Batsmen: pic.twitter.com/V1Gfg8ueDB — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 19, 2022

‘Din aur raat logon ke hote honge, sheron ka zamana hota hai!’ 🔥💪🏼 There ain’t no sher like you, #ViratKohli! There just ain’t! #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/evvKBKWMMY — Tanay Tiwari (@Tanay_Tiwari) May 19, 2022

Bangalore's weather and Kohli's batting, both have seen some thunder this week — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2022

During the post-match, Kohli admitted to not having contributed much to his side in the IPL 2022 edition.

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven’t done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me,” Kohli said.

