CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Cannes2022#Gyanvapi#Weather
Home » News » Buzz » 'King is Back': Kohli Shines in Must-win Game for RCB as Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief
2-MIN READ

'King is Back': Kohli Shines in Must-win Game for RCB as Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Virat Kohli played a handsome knock in a must-win game for RCB against Gujarat Titans. (IPL image)

Virat Kohli played a handsome knock in a must-win game for RCB against Gujarat Titans. (IPL image)

Virat Kohli looked every bit in his element against Gujarat Titans, something that has been amiss in the current season of IPL.

Buzz Staff

Virat Kohli looked on a mission when he, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, came out to chase Gujarat Titans’ target of 169 in a must-win situation at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Kohli made a handsome 73, an inning that earned him the Player of the Match award. The duo of Kohli-Faf put together an opening partnership of 115 before Glenn Maxwell took the charge and smacked 40 in 18 to help RCB win by 8 wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

Watching King Kohli perform in a do-or-die situation, fans were more than glad to see the former skipper return to form when the stakes were high.

Of course, there were memes.

During the post-match, Kohli admitted to not having contributed much to his side in the IPL 2022 edition.

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven’t done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read: ‘Was Disappointed That I Haven’t Done Enough For my Team’: Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Knock vs GT

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me,” Kohli said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:May 20, 2022, 08:51 IST