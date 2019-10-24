Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala Memes Trend as BJP, Congress Turn to JJP in Hung Haryana

Congress allegedly offered the post of Deputy CM to Dushyant Chautala. However, Chautala, who has hinged his support on the CM seat, refused the offer.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
'Kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala Memes Trend as BJP, Congress Turn to JJP in Hung Haryana
Image credit: News18

Jannayak Janata Party’s Dushyant Chautala is all over social media on Thursday after ongoing counting of votes in Haryana failed to reveal a clear majority for either Congress or BJP.

The BJP-led Manohal Lal Khattar government in Haryana could be in for a change as JJP, leading in 7 seats as per early predictions, may play the role of kingmaker.

The exciting cliffhanger in Haryana has obviously grabbed the fancy of netizens and social media is filled with jokes and memes relating to Chautala, the great-grandson of Devi Lal and a business administration graduate from California State University.

With both Congress and BJP failing to reach the halfway mark on their own, both parties are looking to consolidate power in Haryana with the help of other players like JJP.

Many on Twitter used scenes and dialogues from popular Bollywood and Hollywood films to depict a confident Chautala, waiting for offers from both BJP and Congress.

Chautala, who was formerly in INLD, parted ways with the party in December 2018 after a bitter vertical split in the party and the Chautala family. Former Member of Parliament Dushyant's father, Ajay Chautala, is the elder son of four-time chief minister and INLD president Om Prakash Chautala.

As speculations are rife that the Congress is seeking to lure JJP into joining hands with the Grand Old Party in Haryana, sources reveal, the Congress offered the post of Deputy CM to Dushyant Chautala. However, Chautala, who has hinged his support on the CM seat refused Congress' offer.

Meanwhile, the BJP high-command has summoned Khattar to review Haryana election results. The CM is on his way to Delhi.

