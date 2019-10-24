Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
'Kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala Memes Trend as BJP, Congress Turn to JJP in Hung Haryana
Congress allegedly offered the post of Deputy CM to Dushyant Chautala. However, Chautala, who has hinged his support on the CM seat, refused the offer.
Image credit: News18
Jannayak Janata Party’s Dushyant Chautala is all over social media on Thursday after ongoing counting of votes in Haryana failed to reveal a clear majority for either Congress or BJP.
The BJP-led Manohal Lal Khattar government in Haryana could be in for a change as JJP, leading in 7 seats as per early predictions, may play the role of kingmaker.
The exciting cliffhanger in Haryana has obviously grabbed the fancy of netizens and social media is filled with jokes and memes relating to Chautala, the great-grandson of Devi Lal and a business administration graduate from California State University.
With both Congress and BJP failing to reach the halfway mark on their own, both parties are looking to consolidate power in Haryana with the help of other players like JJP.
Many on Twitter used scenes and dialogues from popular Bollywood and Hollywood films to depict a confident Chautala, waiting for offers from both BJP and Congress.
dushyant chautala right now: pic.twitter.com/4CyrrWX2Cm— Half Democracy (@halfDemocracy) October 24, 2019
Dushyant Chautala waiting for call from BJP and Congress.. pic.twitter.com/gZ5ADnWLrF— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 24, 2019
Dushyant chautala to other parties #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/cryecuEWvK— D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 24, 2019
#HaryanaAssemblyPolls Dushyant Chautala, JJP right now be like: pic.twitter.com/xOx6uoCfGF— Shekhar gupta (@shekharbelive) October 24, 2019
Dushyant Chautala right now: pic.twitter.com/qir9JWdDsC— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) October 24, 2019
Dushyant Chautala right now:😆😆#ElectionResults2019 #HaryanaAssemblyPolls #Congress pic.twitter.com/DuLCKA9Ady— BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) October 24, 2019
Dushyant Chautala right now #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/95vEzyBmIm— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 24, 2019
Dushyant Chautala watching the drama 😂 😂😂😂😂 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/f3KOyABamj— Baburao Apte (@Baburao124421) October 24, 2019
Chautala, who was formerly in INLD, parted ways with the party in December 2018 after a bitter vertical split in the party and the Chautala family. Former Member of Parliament Dushyant's father, Ajay Chautala, is the elder son of four-time chief minister and INLD president Om Prakash Chautala.
As speculations are rife that the Congress is seeking to lure JJP into joining hands with the Grand Old Party in Haryana, sources reveal, the Congress offered the post of Deputy CM to Dushyant Chautala. However, Chautala, who has hinged his support on the CM seat refused Congress' offer.
Meanwhile, the BJP high-command has summoned Khattar to review Haryana election results. The CM is on his way to Delhi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-Star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update