Kiran Bedi Can't Stop Sharing 'WhatsApp Forwards': Shark Attacking Chopper to Sun Chanting Om

Kiran Bedi, retired IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, has shared a clip on Twitter that falsely claims that National Geographic paid $1 million for the unfolding scene. In reality, it’s a scene from a 2017 TV movie ‘5 Headed Shark Attack’, reports Alt News. In it, a gigantic fish can be seen leaping out of the water to attack a helicopter, hauling it down into the water as horrified onlookers watch. Many Twitter users trolled her for apparently believing it to be true.

However, this is not the first time that Bedi has shared an obviously fake piece of information on Twitter. Here’s a rundown of all the other times she shared such information.

‘Sun chants Om’

NASA has released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search. Needless to say, it doesn’t chant ‘Om’.

‘PM Modi’s Mother Celebrating Diwali’

Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home@SadhguruJV pic.twitter.com/HBXAzNXomC— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 20, 2017

In 2019, Bedi posted a video of an old lady dancing, with the caption, “Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She’s mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home." It wasn’t Modi’s mother. She corrected herself later.

Am informed it's mistaken identity @SadhguruJV. But salute to the mother with so much vigour. I hope i can be like her if/ when I am 96..! https://t.co/5llHN40tg8— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 20, 2017

Fake pic of statues around the world in tricolour

The obviously doctored photo had been circulating on Whatsapp for a while.

Bogus message to buy products made in India on Diwali

PMs message for all of us, asking us to buy only Indian made products for this diwali. Please send out this appeal.. pic.twitter.com/n4vcObzxYN— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 27, 2016

The appeal, shared in 2016, was fake and the PMO Twitter account stated that it was just a bogus document circulating on social media.

Bedi has not so far removed any of the gaffes from her Twitter page, even though several users have pointed out the glaring mistakes in the comments each time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.