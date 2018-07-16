Kiran Bedi Congratulates 'Puducherrians' For France's World Cup Victory, Gets Trolled



We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup.

Congratulations Friends.

What a mixed team-all French.

Sports unites.

— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 15, 2018

We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop.. — KPL_Leader (@KplLeader) July 15, 2018



Will this tweet will be considered as anti national...#justasking Asking

— venkatesh baliga (@baligavenkatesh) July 15, 2018

There are other ways to celebrate a French victory than to be so servile I'm a born Pondicherrian, I don't feel I've won at all France won, and it's a game and I love the game.I don't need the crutch of a colonial mindset to enjoy Please do consider pulling this tweet down. — Alo Pal (@AloPal) July 15, 2018



Whole india is very sad (erstwhile British Territory) came 4th only.

— BalramKhan #SaveDemocracy #NoGodsNoMasters (@BalramKhan) July 15, 2018

When French in Pondicherry can celebrate our wins, why not we celebrate theirs! That's the spirit mam True leader pic.twitter.com/XyflHpNNra — United We (@TrueFactsIndia1) July 15, 2018



Don't know why people are opposing it. This is so innocent and positive tweet that how we Indians can relate/find happiness in everything. ❤

— Lazy Cat (@uPoliticat) July 15, 2018

Look how united are Indians and French at #Pondicherry.. Watching @FIFAWorldCup .. And these fools are trolling for it. Can't they see ppl in peace? Anti national are these trollers madam. You don't worry, you are doing right. It's good to appreciate brotherhood madam. 👍🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/a4CT55m4xJ — United We (@TrueFactsIndia1) July 15, 2018



Mam u support colonial ideology ..its not a good way to support #francevscroatia match.

— Lokesh Rathor (@lokeshrathor007) July 15, 2018

Good #MorningNutrition. We in Puducherry wanted France to win d #WorldCup as d UT of Puducherry has a very memorable historical bond with #France. Thousands of Puducherrians have maintained close ties with France. France also generously supports Puducherry in several ways @ANI pic.twitter.com/02o8zJ3l4S — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 16, 2018



Congrats my brothers & sisters in Puducherry.

We won.

In Puducherry we can build on this spirit of celebration by promoting football in UT by organising inter village, inter town and inter city football tournaments.

It costs just ONE ball to unite,as was visible in French Team pic.twitter.com/8K8PKziNnF

— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 16, 2018

Indians are big fans of the World Cup. Yep, even though our country doesn't play. The heartbreaks and the joy that come with the win and the loss of countries that aren't related to us by a far stretch, are REAL.But Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (formerly known as Pondicherry), took this sentiment to a whole different level.When France became the champion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, beating Croatia by 4 goals to 2, Bedi congratulated Puducherrians. Yep.She had her own logic though. "We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites," Bedi tweeted.But Twitter didn't buy Bedi's logic. Soon, her post was ridiculed by several users, while some even asked her to pull the tweet down. "You are happy that we were French colonial...and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you Chief Minister..anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory...but... leave it....," wrote one miffed user.However, some Twitter users came out in support of the Lieutenant Governor.Following the outrage, Bedi took to her account on Monday morning explaining why she wanted France to win the World Cup. "Good #MorningNutrition. We in Puducherry wanted France to win d #WorldCup as d UT of Puducherry has a very memorable historical bond with #France. Thousands of Puducherrians have maintained close ties with France. France also generously supports Puducherry in several ways," she wrote."Congrats my brothers & sisters in Puducherry. We won. In Puducherry we can build on this spirit of celebration by promoting football in UT by organising inter village, inter town and inter city football tournaments. It costs just ONE ball to unite,as was visible in French Team"Prior to independence, when India was under British rule, Puducherry (then Pondicherry) was ruled by the French. In fact, Puducherry was under the French rule even after India got independence and only became a part of independent India on November 1, 1954. It was later organised as a Union Territory in 1963.