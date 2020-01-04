Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Kiran Bedi Gets Trolled After She Posts Fake 'NASA Video' of Sun Chanting 'Om' on Twitter

NASA has, however, released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kiran Bedi Gets Trolled After She Posts Fake 'NASA Video' of Sun Chanting 'Om' on Twitter
Image credits: PTI file photo/Twitter.

In recent times, a lot of content which is forwarded on WhatsApp makes its way to other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Unsuspecting Indians often mistake this forwarded content as gospel truth and share it on other social media sites, without verifying them of course. While Anand Mahindra, Sachin Tendulkar and others share their 'Whatsapp wonder box' of innovative and inspiring content, some fall prey to a lot of fake news on it. Spoiler alert: No, UNSECO did not award India as 'kindest country in the world.'

Kiran Bedi, who is the current Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and a retired Indian Police Service officer, social activist, former tennis player seems to have fallen for one such message which has made its rounds on Indian Whatsapp Forwards for years. Posting a doctored video on Twitter, she captioned the text read 'NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om'

NASA has, however, released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search. The video below has solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory’s (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A. Kosovichev.

Here's more if you want to listen to what the Sun actually sounds like.

Netizens, however, did not miss out on both correcting her on what the sun actually sounds like - and on the opportunity to troll her.

Always verify the content you receive on WhatsApp, people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram