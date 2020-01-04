Kiran Bedi Gets Trolled After She Posts Fake 'NASA Video' of Sun Chanting 'Om' on Twitter

In recent times, a lot of content which is forwarded on WhatsApp makes its way to other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Unsuspecting Indians often mistake this forwarded content as gospel truth and share it on other social media sites, without verifying them of course. While Anand Mahindra, Sachin Tendulkar and others share their 'Whatsapp wonder box' of innovative and inspiring content, some fall prey to a lot of fake news on it. Spoiler alert: No, UNSECO did not award India as 'kindest country in the world.'

Kiran Bedi, who is the current Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and a retired Indian Police Service officer, social activist, former tennis player seems to have fallen for one such message which has made its rounds on Indian Whatsapp Forwards for years. Posting a doctored video on Twitter, she captioned the text read 'NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om'

NASA has, however, released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube and can be found with a quick Google search. The video below has solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory’s (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A. Kosovichev.

Here's more if you want to listen to what the Sun actually sounds like.

Netizens, however, did not miss out on both correcting her on what the sun actually sounds like - and on the opportunity to troll her.

When you are a former IPS officer, a Lieutenant governor but also a big fan of Koi Mil gaya https://t.co/TKBLdCnnnR — Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) January 4, 2020

Is this actually what the Lt Governor of a UT Believes in????? As a role model, need to be careful what is tweeted!!! — Gopi Menon (@gopsmenon_7) January 4, 2020

Mam this one is real pic.twitter.com/RzWNYhvRBM — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 4, 2020

Thanks @NASA for recording the Sound of Sun. Don't know what our @isro is doing ?? 😀 — Vimal Lakhotia (@vimallakhotia) January 4, 2020

Koi mil gaya Koi mil gaya — Howdy MODIa (@rahutrue) January 4, 2020

And the entire solar system chants Hum Dekhenge. NASA has a recording of that too. https://t.co/CwKPCmPaTL — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 4, 2020

If she can clear the UPSC exam then even you can. What's your excuse? https://t.co/yPVPCBHgLE — Aryan Srivastava (@aryansrivastav_) January 4, 2020

Always verify the content you receive on WhatsApp, people.

