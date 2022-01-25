Kiren Rijiju Applauds Manipuri Man for Guinness World Record of 109 Fingertip Push-ups

A Manipur man has set the Guinness World record for most push-ups on fingertips in one minute. Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, congratulated him for his achievement. The remarkable feat achieved by 24-year-old Thounojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur came to light when the Union Law Minister shared a video on his official Twitter handle. Singh smashed the record by doing 109 push-ups within a minute. Posting the video on Twitter, Kiren Rijiju applauded the boy’s efforts and wrote “Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute.” He further congratulated the boy and said that he is proud of his achievement.

The video opens with Singh getting in the plank position before diving straight into the attempt to pull off maximum push-ups. Driving force from his fingertips, Singh displayed immense strength and could be seen doing the exercise with ease. He then continued to chase the record as spectators cheered him up and finally achieved the 109 push-ups mark.

In the second part of the video, the inspirational Manipuri youth could be seen flaunting his incredible skills by doing several repetitions of one-hand, one-leg push-ups.

The video soon went viral and amassed nearly 1.5 lakh views on Twitter with more than 14,000 likes. Users in the comment section appreciated Singh’s achievement as one wrote “109 fingertip push-ups in just one minute Incredible.” “Congratulations Niranjoy, thanks for making India proud,” wrote another.

According to an ANI report, this was not Niranjoy’s first achievement, as the youth already had two Guinness World Records in his name. With his latest feat, he has now smashed his old record of 105 push-ups by further pushing his limits. The event which witnessed Singh’s record was organised by Aztecs Sports at its Aztecs fight studio at Imphal in Manipur.

