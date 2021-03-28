buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Kiren Rijiju is in Awe of Indian Jawans Dancing at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake, Watch Viral Video Here
1-MIN READ

Kiren Rijiju is in Awe of Indian Jawans Dancing at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake, Watch Viral Video Here

Kiren Rijiju shared the video on Twitter.

Kiren Rijiju shared the video on Twitter.

The video shows two soldiers grooving to a peppy folk song against the picturesque background of the lake and mountains.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently shared a video of two soldiers dancing near Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake. The heart-warming video clip has gone viral on social media. The video shows two soldiers grooving to a peppy folk song against the picturesque background of the lake and mountains. “It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” Rijiju, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh wrote as he shared the video, clip.

People soon started commenting on the tweet as they enjoyed watching the soldiers shaking a leg.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier last month, another video had gone viral on social media where an Indian soldier named Sam K Daniel is rocking his colleagues as he is sitting on a chair and playing drums. Not only has he captured everyone’s attention, they seem to be grooving with him as he jumps from one tune to another flawlessly. Few moments later, he can be seen playing the drums as well as rotating both the drumsticks in his hands at the same time. The tricks and his rhythm is mesmerizing. Soldiers standing in a circle around him seem stunned and impressed by his unique skills.

Tags
first published:March 28, 2021, 14:34 IST