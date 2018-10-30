English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swan Song: Kiss Announce First Dates and Venues of Final World Tour
They'll kick off the tour on January 31 in Vancouver, playing more than 40 dates across the North American continent through mid-April.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Legendary US rock band Kiss has announced that they're kicking off their End of the Road farewell tour in 2019, sharing a first round of dates in North America and Europe.
The band revealed last month that they would be going on a multi-year farewell tour after a more-than-four-decades career in music together.
They've now shared details of the tour's first legs, starting in North America early in the new year and moving on to Europe in late May.
They'll kick off the tour on January 31 in Vancouver, playing more than 40 dates across the North American continent through mid-April. On May 27, they'll play their first European show in Leipzig before going on to play 20 more shows across Europe and the UK.
"KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said the band about their tour plans.
Tickets will go on sale for the general public on November 2 at 10am local time via livenation.com.
Find the full list of tour dates at www.kissonline.com.
After 45 years of rocking the world it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever.— KISS (@KISSOnline) October 29, 2018
The KISS #EndOfTheRoad World Tour presale begins tomorrow at 10am local. For dates, ticket & VIP info visit https://t.co/30hEXotp1I pic.twitter.com/mfHxMuhKya
