Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme

Almost in disbelief, and hands buried in his hair, Harrington then stares blankly into his page as the scene is being read out loud.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 1, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
Almost in disbelief, and hands buried in his hair, Harrington then stares blankly into his page as the scene is being read out loud.
You know nothing, Jon Snow, is how the popular quote goes, but turns out Jon Snow did know quite a bit.

For example, Kit Harrington knew that he was going to kill Emilia Clarke's on-screen character, Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO's behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones documentary -- The Last Watch, which aired on 26th May, showed the cast seated at the last reading of the show and cameras captured some priceless reactions of actors learning about what was to unfold in the final moments of decade-long medieval epic drama.

A scene description from the 2-hour-long documentary, that has already started doing the rounds of the Internet, shows Harrington's real-time response to Jon Snow killing his Queen/aunt/lover Daenerys Targaryen.

Almost in disbelief, and hands buried in his hair, Harrington then stares blankly into his page as the scene is being read out loud.

While the reaction is too pure, desi Twitter seems to have related to this reaction not for the Game of Thrones aspect to it, but for the how his reaction can be used in any meme.

They are pretty relateable though.




















Well, after #JCBKiKhudai, we have yet another desi meme in 2019.
