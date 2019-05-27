Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Breaking Hearts Online

HBO's behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' documentary -- 'The Last Watch,' which aired on 26th May, showed Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) sobbing during the show's final table read.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Breaking Hearts Online
Image tweeted by @MalissaTormey.
You know nothing, Jon Snow.

It's the first Monday (Sunday in some parts of the world) since Game of Thrones finale aired on television and there is still something for everyone to cheer about.

Last week, the fans of the massively popular show got to learn the fate of their beloved characters and saw Bran Stark aka Three-Eyed Raven aka Bran the Broken being chosen as the ruler of the six kingdoms.

While the final chapter wasn't met with a universal nod by the followers, Daenerys Targaryen's end coming at the hands of loyal Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen), was unarguably the moment that stunned many.

Turns out, that reaction to Mother of Dragons' death wasn't just limited to the fans.

HBO's behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones documentary -- The Last Watch, which aired on 26th May, showed the cast seated at the last reading of the show and cameras captured some priceless reactions of actors learning about what was to unfold in the final moments of decade-long medieval epic drama.

A scene description from the 2-hour-long documentary, that has already started doing the rounds of the Internet, shows Harrington's real-time response to Jon Snow killing his Queen/aunt/lover Daenerys Targaryen.

Almost in disbelief, and hands buried in his hair, Harrington then stares blankly into his page as the scene is being read out loud. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the show, sneers back at him.

Emilia Clarke aka Dany, sitting across the table, can be seen nodding knowingly before sinking into her chair and shedding a tear.

Viewers, who had already laid their eyes upon The Last Watch, tuned in to Twitter to share Harrington's heartbreaking reaction to the scene on the microblogging site.































