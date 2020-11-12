'Kitne Aadmi The?' Turn 'Gabbar Singh' on Amjad Khan's Birthday With This Cool Google Trick

Kitne aadmi the?

Late actor Amjad Khan who had an illustrious Bollywood career, gave us one of the most iconic villains ever witnessed in Hindi cinema. Born on November 12, 1940, Khan left an ever-lasting mark on fans with his performance as Gabbar in Sholay and now you can celebrate his birthday with a nifty Google trick.

Written by Salim-Javed, Sholay remains a timeless classic even after all these years. Released on August 15 1975, the Ramesh Sippy creation has transcended through generations. It gave us memorable characters and iconic dialogues - that became a part of the meme culture and movie references long before it was cool and an Internet thing.

"Jab baccha raat ko rota hai toh maa kehti hai bete soja, soja nahin toh Gabbar Singh aa jaayega."You remember.

Sholay gave us Gabbar Singh, the immortal villain. With him came the epic dialogues - some of which have even been used during public campaigns, more than 40 years after Amjad Khan delivered them on the big screen.

Search engine giant Google known for its cool party tricks and "hidden" features, lets you step into the giant shoes of Gabbar to recreate one of his dialogues from the movie with a click of a button. What better to celebrate Khan's birthday than going back in time?

Today is Amjad Khan's birthday. If you search for 'कितने आदमी थे' on Google, you'll get the answer. pic.twitter.com/KK9g8db9U7 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) November 12, 2020

All you have to do is type: कितने आदमी थे (Kitne aadmi the?)" on your Google search box and it'll open a calculator giving the result as "2", exacting a scene from Sholay where Gabbar grills his dacoit army.

The Google trick, however, isn't new. The Sholay-calculator easter egg went massively viral last year on Reddit during the Bollywood movie's 44th anniversary leaving netizens bamboozled.

Here's the OG scene:

Earlier, Google boarded the hype train of Avengers: Endgame-- Marvel superhero's final chapter that released in 2019.

When one typed in "Thanos" in the Google search bar, Thanos did the rest by virtually destroying everything present on the screen, just how the villain liked it.

You can try the Gabbar trick here.