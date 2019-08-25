Take the pledge to vote

Kitten or Duck? Adorable Video Shows Cat Making a 'Quack' Sound Instead of 'Meow'

Meet Melvin!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Kitten or Duck? Adorable Video Shows Cat Making a 'Quack' Sound Instead of 'Meow'
Meet Melvin!
In case you missed your weekly dose of cuteness, we have you covered. This viral video of a kitten, who doesn't quite know how to meow yet, will brighten up your Sunday. We promise.

Sarah Thornton, a volunteer at Palm Valley Animal Center in Texas, shared a video clipping on Facebook. The 23 second video shows a tiny kitten, probably a few weeks old, meowing. Only thing, it doesn't sound like a meow. At all. Can you guess what it sounds like though?

You're right. A quack. A very hoarse, half quack. And that is definitely not what a cat is supposed to sound like!

The caption read, “Meet Melvin, a new little kitten who we met today at Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, TX. Listen. To. That. Voice.” Thornton later updated the post and wrote that the little dude has been adopted!

Watch the video here:

Here's hoping he finally learns how to mew!

