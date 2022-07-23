KJo Slammed After 'Comparing' Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s appearance on Koffee With Karan pretty much cemented her position as the reigning queen of sass, with her roasting Karan Johar on his own show. As with the previous episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, many social media users pointed out that a mention of Alia Bhatt seemed to have become a fixture on the show. A particular exchange with Samantha in the latest episode did not sit well with Twitter.

Karan Johar asked Samantha what it felt like to “beat” Alia Bhatt on the Ormax list. Samantha had a smooth comeback, quipping sarcastically that she paid the people over at Ormax a pretty high price to top the list.

i thought alia bhatt was just gonna be there the starter of the season and not every single episode pic.twitter.com/4EdKGS0kEy — adi (@aaditeaa) July 21, 2022

.@Samanthaprabhu2 after being in the No.1 position on @OrmaxMedia, I should be honest. I am paying someone at Ormax Karan: You beat Alia Bhatt dude, How does that feel?#Samantha : Sorry, It was a high price to pay — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) July 21, 2022

samantha has given so many hits,delivered such good performances and her career span is so huge,why does karan think beating alia would be some sort of achievement for her ‍♀️‍♀️ https://t.co/2O5XCnUfIB — taani (@dilkedastakk) July 22, 2022

KJo asking samantha- "you beat alia bhatt dude,how are you feeling?"when will this alia promotion stop. this is so irritating. why does karan think bollywood has never seen anything better than alia. heights of narcissism. — Tee (@yolo2776) July 21, 2022

Kjo to #Samantha: You beat Alia, dude; how does it feel? He's talking as if Sam beat Srideviji or Tabu or Vidya or someone of dat stature. He has been pushing Alia not just being the greatest actor but the biggest star. Insane #KoffeeWithKaran7 #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #KoffeeWithKaran — Regina Phalange (@ReginaPhal1161) July 21, 2022

“You beat Alia Bhatt dude” Karan to Samantha?! He has completely Lost it! No Karan! Alia bhatt is one of many good actors we have in the country! Stop shoving her down our Throats!!! #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Seya (@shortyboy1789) July 21, 2022

Samantha opened up about her separation with Naga Chaitanya on the show and also roasted Karan at certain instances.

