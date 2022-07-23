CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#DroupadiMurmu#NeerajChopra
Home » News » Buzz » KJo Slammed After 'Comparing' Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan
1-MIN READ

KJo Slammed After 'Comparing' Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Samantha had a smooth comeback. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Samantha had a smooth comeback. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Karan Johar asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu what it felt like to 'beat' Alia Bhatt on the Ormax list.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s appearance on Koffee With Karan pretty much cemented her position as the reigning queen of sass, with her roasting Karan Johar on his own show. As with the previous episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, many social media users pointed out that a mention of Alia Bhatt seemed to have become a fixture on the show. A particular exchange with Samantha in the latest episode did not sit well with Twitter.

Karan Johar asked Samantha what it felt like to “beat” Alia Bhatt on the Ormax list. Samantha had a smooth comeback, quipping sarcastically that she paid the people over at Ormax a pretty high price to top the list.

Samantha opened up about her separation with Naga Chaitanya on the show and also roasted Karan at certain instances.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 23, 2022, 12:49 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 12:49 IST