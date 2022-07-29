KJo Slammed for 'Intrusive' Questions on Vijay Deverakonda's Sex Life on Koffee With Karan

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7. In the episode, Karan Johar was seen asking some questions that have divided the audience. From quizzing when Vijay last had sex to asking if he would be interested in a threesome, many Twitter users said it seemed like he was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in this episode. For this, he has been receiving a lot of backlash on the internet. People even slammed Karan for being “intrusive” and being super interested in Vijay’s sex life. Here is the promo of the episode:

“I dont know who is taking the call on the content, the script.. and the questions, but Karan, this is not the KWK we’ve seen all these years.. it used be a classy respectable Bollywood variety talk show.. season 7, I dont see any class.. unfortunately it cant be called Mass too,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hey Karan, you are pushing the envelop in many ways. It’s about to tear. Amazed at what is being talked about on “national OTT” in the name of entertainment and TRP.”

Tell me one episode of KWK this season where there's no mention of sex — ° (@anubhav__tweets) July 26, 2022

Asking did you have threesome and having sex do you feel it as entertainment 🙏lol THESE TALKS ARE encouraged and tagging as best entertainment lol😅🙏🙏 — VINEETH💚💥 (@sololoveee) July 26, 2022

The should rather be named as 'Sex talk with Karan'. — Rocky Bhai (@cryptokabaap) July 26, 2022

You are downgrading yourself with each passing day, KJo ! https://t.co/LhgYmRx3z2 — RIYA✨ (@R1yaS1dM) July 27, 2022

This is not the first time that KJo is being trolled for his own show. Earlier, he was slammed after ‘Comparing’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt. In his episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar asked Samantha what it felt like to “beat” Alia Bhatt on the Ormax list. Samantha had a smooth comeback, quipping sarcastically that she paid the people over at Ormax a pretty high price to top the list.

“Samantha has given so many hits, delivered such good performances and her career span is so huge, why does Karan think beating Alia would be some sort of achievement for her,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The way he compared sam with Alia and asked her not to take #RanveerSingh’s name.. Dude this is called nepotism. Karan johar and his baisedness towards Alia and Ranbir is clear in every episode [sic].”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here