KKR Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief as Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2021 Playoffs Race

Mumbai Indians are out of the IPL 2021 contention as KKR's superior NRR helped them through the next round.

Mumbai Indians had an uphill task against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs and end Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign. MI did win but KKR's superior NRR got them through the next round.

A lot went right for Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians during Friday’s cracking clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad where the Men in Blue were to win big in order to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2021. From winning the must-win toss to a blitzkrieg by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the stars began to align for the Mumbai Indians who were technically very much in the race for the playoffs. Their chances of a rather breezy qualification were first hampered by Kolkata Knight Riders who defeated Rajasthan Royals by a massive 86 runs in Sharjah, improving their net run rate to an uphill 0.587. This meant Mumbai Indians on Friday had to score in the vicinity of 250 runs (they made an impressive 235) against SRH and then bowl them out under 65.

MI did win by a huge margin but were unable to stop SRH anywhere close to 65. Manish Pandey’s men responded with 193/8.

Who was the actual winner from this outcome? Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite MI and KKR ending with 14 points each, the latter’s superior NRR got them through in the end and fans breathed a sigh of relief with memes.

What happens next?

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

CSK vs DC - October 10 (Qualifier 1)

RCB vs KKR - October 11 (Eliminator)

first published:October 09, 2021, 09:42 IST