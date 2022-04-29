KKR Lose Fifth Straight Match in IPL 2022, MI-CSK Fans Say, 'Welcome to the Club'

The three most successful franchises and perhaps the most valuable teams of IPL are having a dreadful season this year. Mumbai Indians with five trophies are yet to win a single match in IPL 2022, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings with four trophies to their name find themselves at the 9th spot on the points table, and now, the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, have slumped to the bottom thanks to their five consecutive losses. KKR, on Thursday, crashed to their fifth defeat in a row in the ongoing IPL 2022 to Delhi Capitals.

After being asked to bat first, KKR were restricted to 146 for 9. DC chased down the target with six balls to spare. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Seeing the bigwigs perish has, for obvious reasons, amused much of the cricket fraternity. And now KKR flirting with CSK and MI at the bottom of the points table has

CSK and MI welcoming KKR to bottom of the table. #IPL pic.twitter.com/3559MfhpYr— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 28, 2022

Mi, csk, kkr fans together this season 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3SgTqtILCE— Kri (@KrishK74) April 28, 2022

*MI, CSK and KKR at the bottom of points table* pic.twitter.com/V7C85Am0Vo— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) April 28, 2022

Welcome to the club KKR- MI and CSK— Vicky (@Tendulkrar) April 28, 2022

KKR deserves to be in the bottom along with CSK and MI !!! 😡😡😡#KKR@KKRiders— Saptak Bardhan (@SaptakBardhan1) April 28, 2022

CSK and MI welcoming KKR to bottom of the table. #IPL pic.twitter.com/bMxDNzW1LW— ASmemesss (@asmemesss) April 28, 2022

3 most successful IPL teams at the bottom of the points table pic.twitter.com/bHOSZHQUOI— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2022

Csk, Mi and KKR running away from IPL Playoffs be like : Khatam Tata Bye Bye Gaya Goodbye#DCvsKKR | #Csk | #KKR | #MI pic.twitter.com/tW6JkdfLlO — RK (@RKkundrra) April 28, 2022

“We started off really slowly and lost a couple of early wickets. It was holding up a bit (the wicket), but we didn’t get a good score on the board. No real excuses, we have to go back and assess where things are going wrong," KKR skip Shreyas Iyer said during a conversation with the broadcasters after the end of the match.

