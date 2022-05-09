KKR's Shreyas Iyer Sings 'Hey There Delilah', Fans Call His Voice 'Buttery'

Along with the fiery on-field clashes between teams and cricketers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) serves us with some fun-filled, and adorable moments too. Amid the hectic matches and training sessions, some social events – to allow the players to relax – are also held. Images and videos of such events are further shared on social media to keep the fan base of the franchise engaged. This one is coming from the Kolkata Knight Riders’ camp – which features their skipper Shreyas Iyer showing off his singing skills. In the viral video, the cricketer is seen singing the evergreen song by Plain White T’s – Hey There Delilah. Iyer can be seen having a good time as he strikes the right chords and involves everyone present in the room with him.

Sharing the video two days ago, the franchise wrote, “The one where Skipper Shreyas sings Hey there Delilah!” Watch the clip here:

The clip has amassed over three lakh views and a bunch of comments from fans who are calling Iyer an “all-in-all talented person.” “Ahhh my heart skipped,” a fan wrote, while another said, “Skipper singer.” While many called his voice “cute”, an Instagram user commented, “What a buttery voice.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing IPL season has been like a bad dream for Kolkata Knight Riders so far. The team is languishing at the bottom in the 10-team table, having faced defeat in 7 of the 11 games they have played. In their last outing, Kolkata locked horns with table toppers, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Iyer and co faced defeat by 75 runs. Kolkata needs one good match to bounce back in the game and keep their hopes to qualify for playoffs alive.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.