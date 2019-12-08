Take the pledge to vote

KL Rahul Had a Savage Response to Chahal's Priceless Question After Ind vs WI T20I

During the chat, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal asked Rahul: 'Now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in the run-scoring chart in T20Is?'

December 8, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli starred for his team as the hosts registered a memorable six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first T20I of the series. Kohli's unbeaten 94 off 50 balls (4x6, 6x6) helped India get to 209 with eight balls and six wickets to spare. Apart from the India skipper, opener KL Rahul also contributed with a crucial 62 runs.

After the end of the match, Rahul made an appearance on the popular ‘Chahal TV' and talked about his innings. Rahul's knock helped him become the seventh Indian batsman to go past the 1000-run mark in T20Is.

During the chat, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal asked Rahul: "Now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in the run-scoring chart in T20Is?"

Rahul gave a funny reply saying: "I am 999 runs ahead of you."

Talking about the match, Rahul said: "We saw in the first innings that when the batsmen were set on the wicket, it got easier to score runs. This wicket was a bit weird, it was not the flattest wicket that I played on but still, both teams managed to score 200 plus so I cannot complain about the wicket."

"Initially, I got two-three boundaries in the second over of our innings and that gave me confidence. But unfortunately, Rohit got out a bit early, then Virat came in and it was important to form a partnership. Luckily, Virat stayed till the end and it all paid dividends," he added.

