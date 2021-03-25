buzz

KL Rahul Holding Hardik Pandya's Baby in Viral Pic is Proof Indian Wicketkeepers are Best Babysitters

Image tweeted by Ravi Shastri.

A viral photo of Team India's outing in Pune showed KL Rahul babysitting Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's baby Agastya that brought back the memories of the Australian tour and Rishabh Pant.

Indian wicketkeepers are ideal babysitters. Ask Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. While the talented cricketers may be facing stiff competition as to who gets to play and keep wickets for Team India in the remainder of the ODI matches against England, KL was the chosen one in the series opener where he replaced Pant. But that’s not the only spot where KL Rahul may have replaced Pant. After the stunning victory in Pune where India engineered an incredible comeback to defeat England by 66 runs, the team ventured out in the city for an outing and have a chill time together.

Several photos from the team outing went viral across social media but perhaps it was the one shared by chief Ravi Shastri that was circulated widely.

“The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune," Shastri wrote.

While the photo showed the India cricketers having a good time as one would expect and posing for the camera, KL Rahul, however, grabbed the attention of fans for all the right reasons. The wicketkeeper-batsman was photographed babysitting Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s baby Agastya in the background.

People noticed and they think KL Rahul may have replaced Pant as a babysitter as well.

Back in 2019-20 series against Australia, constant banter between pant and Tim Paine earned the former the title of Indian team’s babysitter.

This was in reference to Pant and Aussie captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine’s on-field chatters during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

It all began on Day 3 when Paine taunted Pant about being left out of the ODI squad and asked if he could babysit.

“Tell you what, big MS is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter,” Paine had said from behind the stumps.

“Fancy that Pant? Extend your little Aussie holiday? Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water-front. “Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?” he had further added.

Taking the banter off the field, Paine’s wife, Bonnie shared a picture on her Instagram page to continue the laughs where Pant could be seen babysitting Paine and Bonnie’s kids.

first published:March 25, 2021, 09:56 IST