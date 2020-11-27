News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

'KL Rahul is Behind Stumps': KXIP Fans Bring Out Memes As Maxwell Goes Ballistic Against India

Twitter screenshot.

Twitter screenshot.

Maxwell smacked a fiery 45 runs off 19 deliveries against India in first ODI, an inning that was decorated with five boundaries and three sixes.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

"Maxwell in IPL 2020 - 0 sixes from 106 balls.

Maxwell in first ODI - 5 fours & 3 sixes from 19 balls."

Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell returned to his usual ways when India met with the Aussies for the first ODI on Friday in Sydney.

Batting first, Australia massacred Indian bowling unit all around the park. While captain Aaron Finch (114 off 124) and Steve Smith (105 off 66) smashed glorious tons each, there was particular interest seen among Indians and IPL fans when Maxwell came out to bat.

The batter smacked a fiery 45 runs off 19 deliveries, an inning that was decorated with five boundaries and three sixes.

Yep, the same Maxwell who could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded IPL 2020. Notably, he was picked up by the franchise for over 10 crores, a fact that was brought up every single time the Aussie failed while batting for KXIP.

Seeing Maxwell batter the bowlers was a bittersweet feeling-- something the KXIP franchise and the batting coach Wasim Jaffer couldn't wrap their heads around.

That Maxwell was only talking in boundaries and sixes was especially hilarious as his KXIP skipper KL Rahul was watching the Aussie dance on the crease from behind the stumps.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Inconsistent Run In Indian Premier League

Soon enough, IPL fans imagined franchise owner Preity Zinta and team captain KL Rahul's reaction to Maxwell showing no mercy to Indian bowlers.

Meanwhile, Finch decided to bat first after winning the toss. The Men in Yellow piled up a mammoth 374/6 on the scoreboard.


