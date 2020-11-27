'KL Rahul is Behind Stumps': KXIP Fans Bring Out Memes As Maxwell Goes Ballistic Against India

"Maxwell in IPL 2020 - 0 sixes from 106 balls.

Maxwell in first ODI - 5 fours & 3 sixes from 19 balls."

Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell returned to his usual ways when India met with the Aussies for the first ODI on Friday in Sydney.

Batting first, Australia massacred Indian bowling unit all around the park. While captain Aaron Finch (114 off 124) and Steve Smith (105 off 66) smashed glorious tons each, there was particular interest seen among Indians and IPL fans when Maxwell came out to bat.

The batter smacked a fiery 45 runs off 19 deliveries, an inning that was decorated with five boundaries and three sixes.

Yep, the same Maxwell who could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded IPL 2020. Notably, he was picked up by the franchise for over 10 crores, a fact that was brought up every single time the Aussie failed while batting for KXIP.

Seeing Maxwell batter the bowlers was a bittersweet feeling-- something the KXIP franchise and the batting coach Wasim Jaffer couldn't wrap their heads around.

That Maxwell was only talking in boundaries and sixes was especially hilarious as his KXIP skipper KL Rahul was watching the Aussie dance on the crease from behind the stumps.

Bittersweet seeing Maxwell do what he does best 🙂#SaddaPunjab #AUSvIND — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 27, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Inconsistent Run In Indian Premier League

Soon enough, IPL fans imagined franchise owner Preity Zinta and team captain KL Rahul's reaction to Maxwell showing no mercy to Indian bowlers.

Maxwell in IPL 2020 - 0 sixes from 106 balls.Maxwell in first ODI - 5 fours & 3 sixes from 19 balls.KL Rahul behind the stumps:#Maxwell #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/720WgOYNEu — Adnan Khalid (@Adnan_Khalid951) November 27, 2020

Maxwell after hitting three sixes and kl Rahul watching him behind the wickets #Maxwell #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/g08atrgwG0 — Gokulakrishnan P (@Gokulak58327706) November 27, 2020

How Maxwell, Finch, Smith ate balls in IPL 2020: pic.twitter.com/ZTmN7ZiLkp — Mojo (@Singhlicious) November 27, 2020

RCB and KXIP fans after watching Finch and Maxwell bat today #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ywhJenirtp — Lucifer (@Lost_Poet_) November 27, 2020

Glenn Maxwell hits a six off a switch hit. He didn't hit a single six in the IPL and now fires one with switch hit, his IPL captain KL Rahul is just right behind the stumps. pic.twitter.com/8KQBRpKFOS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

*Maxwell hitting sixes today while he didnt hit a single six in IPL for punjab*Meanwhile KL from behind the stumps:- pic.twitter.com/EbQnQRrEnW — H🔥R S H (@harcasm_) November 27, 2020

Glenn Maxwell in 13 IPL matches in the UAE:0 sixes.Glenn Maxwell in the space of 11 balls in the first ODI:2 sixes in front of KL Rahul. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

Maxwell after hitting three sixes and kl Rahul watching him behind the wickets pic.twitter.com/E1TnymBsVf — Shariq Shah (@Shariq33017762) November 27, 2020

Maxwell in maxwell in odi Ipl Ind vs Aus pic.twitter.com/FFkY2FNUKa — Goofy //Happy stan account🖤 (@Goofy__Guy) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Finch decided to bat first after winning the toss. The Men in Yellow piled up a mammoth 374/6 on the scoreboard.