'KL Rahul Snatched MI's Victory': How KXIP Captain Shone the Brightest Despite Super Over Drama

"A night to remember," tweeted Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul moments after the world witnessed one of the most intense games of 20-20 cricket ever witnessed in an IPL tournament.

The first game of Sunday went into a Super Over, with Kolkata Knight Riders edging Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to Lockie Ferguson's fifer-- 3 wickets during the 20 overs and 2 in the Super Over. The second game of the day played at the Dubai International Stadium somehow eclipsed KKR-SRH battle. Not only did Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians game end in a tie, but the Super Over also resulted in a tie.

While KXIP's victory could be partially credited to Chris Gayle's six on the first ball of second Super Over bowled by Trent Boult that reduced the target to half or Mayank Agarwal who saved a certain six at the boundary ropes on the last ball of MI's second Super Over to hand Keiron Pollard only a couple of runs, it was perhaps KXIP captain KL Rahul who shone the brightest on the night to give his side crucial 2 points, keeping his outfit alive in the tournament.

The Orange Cap holder, who has accumulated 525 runs in 9 contests in IPL 2020, led the run chase from the front, scoring a brisk 77 (51) after Mumbai Indians put up a score of 176/6 in their 20.

KXIP matched MI's score with the exact figures of 176/6 as Boult kept the last over tight despite leaking 40 runs in the first three.

A night to remember ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn3uQaB4JB — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 18, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an excellent first Super Over for MI, reducing KXIP to 5/2, scalping Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

Mohammed Shami bowled the Super Over for KXIP, and MI managed only 5 runs, with Quinton de Kock run out in the last ball thanks to some exceptional glove work by the captain himself-- keeping KXIP in the hunt.

The Super Over was tied and KXIP eventually ended up on the winning side chasing MI's 12 in just 4 deliveries. The Punjab camp was on their feet for the obvious reasons. The thrilling win came against a strong contender and two points were in their kitty.

KL Rahul's contribution with the bat didn't go in vain as he was awarded the Player of the Match and deservedly so. But it was perhaps de Kock's run out by him that gave his side another chance to come back stronger in the second Super Over.

Cricket fans had witnessed something special from the KXIP captain and they thronged to Twitter to laud the cricketer for his consistency and keeping nerves of steel when it mattered the most.

Really wish King XI Punjab continue this run and make the playoffs just for KL Rahul. He deserves it more than anyone else in the competiton. Incredible consistency and he captains, keeps and opens. Since 2018 KL Rahul - 19 50+ scoresOthers - 20 50 + scores#IPL2020 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) October 18, 2020

KL Rahul single-handedly keeping all hopes alive for KXIP. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 18, 2020

Kings Eleven Punjab has won three matches in #IPL2020:KL Rahul won MOM.KL Rahul won MOM.KL Rahul won MOM.Captain leading from front. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

#MIvsKXIP @StarSportsIndiaThis game from Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle & KL Rahul will be remembered for days to come!!!! pic.twitter.com/C32sq2Wg96 — Vaibhav Jain (@VaibhavJain188) October 18, 2020

Iconic. What A Frame.That's one thing you learn in sports. You don't give up, you fight to the finish.KL Rahul. ನಮ್ಮ ನಾಡು. ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ. pic.twitter.com/X1o670U6jb — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) October 18, 2020

Mumbai Indians, even 176 Runs n Two Super overs can't defend them to loss by KX11 Punjab!KL Rahul snatched their victory. pic.twitter.com/gFc2CeNF9X — k kumar rao (@kkrao3107K) October 19, 2020

KL Rahul2018: Matches 14 Runs 659 Avg 54.9 SR 1592019: Matches 14 Runs 593 Avg 53.9 SR 1362020: Matches 9 Runs 525 Avg 75 SR 136Only Indian to score 500+ runs in 3 consecutive years in the IPL #KXIPvsMI #KXIP — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 19, 2020

#MIvKXIPMatch changing moment take a bow kl rahul you're leading this team single Handley - pic.twitter.com/TMOxGSfOoA — Trollented 🅰ditya 😎 (@Talentedaditya) October 18, 2020

Taking nothing away from the Indians pacers, Bumrah and Shami bowled dream overs to deliver one of the most entertaining Super Overs of all time in IPL's history.

As for KXIP, they are now tied at 6 points with SRH, CSK, and RR and currently hold #6 slot on the table.