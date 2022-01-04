'Life is Roller-coaster': Cricket Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over KL Rahul's Incredible Rise

KL Rahul’s meteoric rise in the Indian cricket scene has been some journey. Rahul, whose exceptional century in the victorious First Test against South Africa made a world of difference, saw himself leading the side in the second encounter on Monday after Virat Kohli was ruled out owing to a back spasm. Opening the batting for India after winning the toss, the stand-in captain was the only batter to touch the half-century mark, while Ravichandran Ashwin’s 46 helped the visitors put up 202 on the board. Seeing Rahul’s rise and dominance with the bat, social media couldn’t help but congratulate the player- someone who was unsure about his spot in the playing XI some time ago. Chiming in was cricket commentator and pundit Harsha Bhogle whose tweet pretty much summed up the ups and downs in Rahul’s young career.

If you are KL Rahul, you must think life is a roller-coaster…..— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2022

Fans on Twitter stood united to heap praises on the new skip.

KL was India's fourth choice opener behind Rohit,shubman and mayank about five months https://t.co/qrXd9RAe6c he is India captain,it just shows that opportunities present themselves if you are willing to work hard and improve yourself on consistent basis— Ankit Kumar (@AnkitKumar388) January 3, 2022

If KL doesn’t open in ODIs, he will literally hv to follow 3 drastically different approaches in 3 formats. Aggression in T20s, calmness in tests & finishing ability in ODIs. With additional responsibilities as a leader, requires enormous mental toughness. Hope he succeeds.— Ansuman Nayak (@Ansuman83) January 3, 2022

Before England Tour, KL wasn't even a sure shot in the playing XI and now He is leading India.— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) January 3, 2022

To everyone who is going through a tough patch in life 😊😊!!!! Believe in yourself !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5CK6moIYLq— Utkarsh Yadav (@utkarshyadav480) January 3, 2022

A good one at that for him! This could probably happen only in India, where talent is given more preference than actual results. Where else would u find a player who was struggling to make the team for even one format, now captain for all formats. Lol. Future will laugh at this!— Yashas Sridharan (@YashasSridharan) January 3, 2022

Captain, not captain, middle order player, opener, dropped, keeper, what not????— Mohit Bararia 🇮🇳🏏 (@mohitbararia17) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahul on his maiden Test as captain won the toss and elected to bat against the Proteas as India will look to seal the series in Johannesburg where they have not lost any Tests. The middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari finally got a chance in the playing XI as he replaced skipper Virat Kohli, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane retained their place.

