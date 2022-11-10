CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » KL Rahul Trolled after Indian Opener Departs Early Against England in T20 World Cup Semi-final
2-MIN READ

KL Rahul Trolled after Indian Opener Departs Early Against England in T20 World Cup Semi-final

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 14:34 IST

Adelaide

KL Rahul was dimissed for 5 against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final following which the Indian batter was trolled mercilessly on social media. (Twitter image)

KL Rahul was met with social media trolling after the Indian opener was dismissed early once again, this time to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

After showing immense confidence with the bat against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, Indian opener KL Rahul once again departed early, this time falling to England in the big semi-final encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Put in to bat first, KL started the Indian innings with a boundary to Ben Stokes. However, an extra bounce from Chris Woakes in the second over saw KL Rahul going after it only to edge to into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

KL walked back to the dugout with a score of 5 as India were 9/1 in 1.4 Overs.

Seeing the Indian opener get dismissed early, desi cricket fans did not go easy on KL Rahul. In fact, the batter became the top trending topic on Indian Twitter as soon as he was undone by Woakes.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the coin toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Adelaide Oval.

India are unchanged meaning Rishabh Pant gets a second straight game while Dinesh Karthik sits out. However, England have been forced to make a couple of changes with Dawid Malan and Mark Wood out with injuries and been replaced by Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. Interestingly, India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have opted to bat anyway.

Pundits are backing Team India to triumph over England in the high-stakes semi-final. Rohit Sharma and Co finished on top of the points table in their group and looked like the most settled team of the Super 12 stage. England will have to contend with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who are in the form of their lives.

You can catch all the live action from India Vs England match here.

first published:November 10, 2022, 14:26 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 14:34 IST