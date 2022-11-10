KL Rahul Trolled after Indian Opener Departs Early Against England in T20 World Cup Semi-final

After showing immense confidence with the bat against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, Indian opener KL Rahul once again departed early, this time falling to England in the big semi-final encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Put in to bat first, KL started the Indian innings with a boundary to Ben Stokes. However, an extra bounce from Chris Woakes in the second over saw KL Rahul going after it only to edge to into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

KL walked back to the dugout with a score of 5 as India were 9/1 in 1.4 Overs.

Seeing the Indian opener get dismissed early, desi cricket fans did not go easy on KL Rahul. In fact, the batter became the top trending topic on Indian Twitter as soon as he was undone by Woakes.

KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/Ukb6vWhJvd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 10, 2022

koi nahi bhai KL final mein minnows ke against bana lena — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) November 10, 2022

Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/UXWuTq2TtI — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) November 10, 2022

Kl Rahul is easily the biggest choker in cricket history. pic.twitter.com/Lj5Hy8KP5m — Shlok (@aegonaryaa) November 10, 2022

Mujhe nhi lagta tum meri beti ko deserve karte ho, isliye shaadi cancel. pic.twitter.com/ffag7d0Bdb — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) November 10, 2022

Important match exists.

KL Rahul : pic.twitter.com/7PWuP9eNjw — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) November 10, 2022

KL Rahul back to his usual form. — Vinay (@Being_Humor) November 10, 2022

Kabhi apne bacche ka nam Rahul mat rkhana — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) November 10, 2022

KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy…He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls… Professor KL on fire #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mY4utMWa2y — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022

Petition to snatch Indian citizenship from KL RAHUL. — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) November 10, 2022

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the coin toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Adelaide Oval.

India are unchanged meaning Rishabh Pant gets a second straight game while Dinesh Karthik sits out. However, England have been forced to make a couple of changes with Dawid Malan and Mark Wood out with injuries and been replaced by Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. Interestingly, India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have opted to bat anyway.

Pundits are backing Team India to triumph over England in the high-stakes semi-final. Rohit Sharma and Co finished on top of the points table in their group and looked like the most settled team of the Super 12 stage. England will have to contend with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who are in the form of their lives.

