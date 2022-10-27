CHANGE LANGUAGE
'KL Rahul Will Go Big Against Netherlands': Cricket Fans Troll Indian Openers With Brutal Memes

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 10:37 IST

Indian openers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma were trolled with memes ahead of Netherlands game in T20 World Cup.

Indian fans are all geared up to see Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma perform against the Netherlands on Thursday so they can be trolled again.

Cricket is a cruel sport. You are not immune to social media trolling when you fail even when you are a Virat Kohli of the game. While Kohli returned to the form of his life and regained the world’s respect in the T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan with his sensational 82*, the same is now expected of Indian openers KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma. Except, the fans wonder if their “strong return” with the willow may come only against the minnows such as the Netherlands during Thursday’s clash at the SCG.

Both KL Rahul and Sharma have struggled with the bat in the recent past and their outing together against Pakistan was forgettable at best as the two were dismissed cheaply for 4-run each.

Picture this scenario: If they perform today, they will be trolled. If they don’t, they will be trolled too.

The trolls imagined the “preparation” of the openers ahead of the India-Netherlands game with merciless memes and endless jibes.

A Twitter user accurately summed up the situation of Babar Azam and Indian openers going up against Zimbabwe and Netherlands on Thursday respectively.

“If Babar Azam scores against Zimbabwe tomorrow. People will troll him, saying ‘Babar only scores against minnows.’ If he fail to do so. Then also, people will troll him. Same applies on KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma if he scores or not again, (sic).”

Meanwhile, batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma’s form is the only concern for the Indian cricket team at the moment. The swashbuckling opener has not been at his best in recent times and has scored just two half-centuries this year. The fearless approach that Team India is embracing in T20Is has not worked well for Sharma who has scored four centuries in T20Is- most by any in the shortest format.

