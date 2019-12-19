'Can't Hear Haters': KL Rahul's Cheeky Celebration After Glorious Ton in Second ODI is Now a Hilarious Meme
The 27-year-old Indian opener simply shut his eyes and covered his ears to mark the stylish ton, his first on home soil.
Image credits: Twitter / Hotstar.
Asked to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the perfect foundation for India in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Together, the duo put up a ginormous opening stand of 227 runs in the must-win situation as West Indies bowlers were smashed in every corner of the park.
While Sharma led the onslaught with 159 off 138 balls, Rahul made a stylish 102.
More stylish, however, was Rahul's celebration after he touched the three-figure mark. One expected the Indian opener to express several emotions running through him as he slammed his maiden century on home soil, instead, cricket fans were greeted with a rather subdued display by Rahul on the pitch.
The 27-year-old batter simply shut his eyes and covered his ears to mark his ton. His unique gesture, of course, was open to interpretations by fans in India, while many were convinced that Rahul was "blocking out" the "haters" and his batting "critics".
Haters gonna hate! Best way is to not listen them🙉 @klrahul11 #KLRahul #KLRahulClub #INDvWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fJGnAkuQ4Z— KL Rahul FC (@KLRahul_Club) December 18, 2019
@klrahul11 That's how you shut mouths of hater.. Well played #KLRahul #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/65qzyL3mP4— Krushna gaikwad (@Krish_96_) December 18, 2019
When all your friends are discussing their plans for 31st December and you have no money. pic.twitter.com/RQIMwEUwII— Bade Chote (@badechote) December 19, 2019
#klrahul first ODI hundred in Home soil⚡️⚡️.. Prooving everyone that he is worth .. Not a overrated batsman... #ignorenegativity 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/CCCOioLD5s— BARATH⚡⚡⚡⚡ (@barath52190875) December 18, 2019
Relatives : *starts giving gyan*Me : #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/qx5s52Qab2— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) December 18, 2019
Do it for your countryDo it for your nameCause there's gonna be a day.💪#KLRahul #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/KhmLExLC98— Gautham Ram (@GauthamRam14) December 18, 2019
#INDvWI #KlRahul*ME trying to think when teacher catches me while copying, during tests pic.twitter.com/G3YxjrQNQm— Indian Memers League (@official_iml) December 18, 2019
Galti hogayi bhagwaan. Fir kabhi Koffee With Karan mein nahi jaaunga. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/4rFGu1HGRT— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 18, 2019
#INDvWIShikhar Dhawan after seeing KL Rahul's inning - pic.twitter.com/LlsgzBhW7u— RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) December 18, 2019
After the departure of Sharma and Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer took the Windies to the cleaners as India put up a daunting total of 387/5 in their 50 overs.
There were some worrying moments for the hosts during the West Indian run chase as Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, and Keemo Paul played dangerous-looking knocks but fortunately for India, a record-breaking hat-trick from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and a tight spell from Mohammed Shami helped India register a series saving 107-run victory in front of a packed stadium.
Tied at 1-1, the series decider will take place in Odisha's Barabati Stadium on Sunday.
