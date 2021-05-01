'Kleptomaniac': IPS Officer Fumes at Man Who Stole Sanitiser From ATM Kiosk in Kerala

Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the world operates and in some cases, has considerably added to operational costs for customer-facing organisations with the increased use of products such as face masks and hand sanitisers. Large bottles of sanitisers kept at the entrances of restaurants, offices, ATMs have become a common sight in the past year so that the customers can clean their hands and protect themselves from the infection. However, hand sanitisers are a hot commodity during the pandemic and seem to be getting stolen a lot.

A CCTV footage of one such incident has surfaced online in which a man, wearing a face mask, can be seen putting his ATM card back in his wallet after withdrawing money. Further, in the 33-second video, the man can be seen turning around and picking up a bottle of the hand sanitiser that was kept at the ATM kiosk and putting it in his backpack before leaving.

The incident took place in Kerala’s Kozhikode city on August 24.

These are kleptomaniac. 😡देश मे लाखों ATM हैं. इन मूर्खों से सैनिटाइजर बचाने के लिए हर ATM में 200-300रु का पिंजड़ा लगाना पड़े तो सैकड़ों करोड़ रु इसी में लगेंगे.आपके मर्यादित आचरण से ये पैसे बचते और आपकी भलाई में ही लगते…खैर… #HumNahiSudhrenge. pic.twitter.com/6zB94qV9FC — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 30, 2021

The video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on Friday along with a thoughtful caption that stated if a cage is put up in every ATM kiosk of the country to protect hand sanitisers, it will cost a lot and so we should act as good citizens and not steal the bank’s property. However, some people have decided no matter what, they won’t improve their conduct.

The video has received more than 28, 000 views and more than 2,200 likes till the writing of this report.

Twitterati were quick to react to this video. While some commented that such people should be booked for theft and putting the lives of other people at risk, many posted reactions on the strange working of the human mind.

These are the kind of people who will first steal from the public aminities and then blame Govt for not providing sufficient services https://t.co/nxe8cnxDJa— Traveldiarieswithadi (@Traveldiariesw1) April 30, 2021

Government should add Ethics subject in our primary education. https://t.co/rJR0cubBCJ— Subikash Das (@DasSubikash) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, India recorded more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases on Friday and above 3500 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here