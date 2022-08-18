Knife in Sandwich to Frog in Burger, Weird Things Found in Food

The convenience of ordering food online while sitting at home has made our lives a lot easier. But it doesn’t come without risks. Sometimes, non-veg items are delivered in a vegetarian meal. There have also been instances of dead animals or insects delivered along with the food.

Recently, a vegetarian family was delivered non-vegetarian food. Not only that, but the incident of finding a dead snake’s head in the food of airlines also made a lot of headlines. This list does not end here. There have been incidents of lizards found in burger sauce and even rats in the gravy. Let’s know a bit more about similar incidents:

Chicken head instead of chicken: A mother in America ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal — Chicken for her kids and a hamburger for herself. The children left one piece of chicken and ate the rest. When the mother picked up the leftover chicken to eat, her 8 years old child stopped her. Later, when the mother looked at that piece, she noticed that she was holding the whole head of a chicken in her hand. The woman asked for $1 lakh as compensation from McDonald’s company.

Towel Chicken: In the Philippines, Alique Perez ordered food for her son and herself from the food chain Jollibee. When the food was delivered home, she sat down to share it with her son. Alique said she was unable to cut the chicken pieces, then when she noticed carefully, she released a dirty towel coming out from inside instead of the chicken.

Knife in a sandwich: A woman named Neris Moyse, who was 17 weeks pregnant, was sitting at home with her partner and ordered a tuna sub sandwich from Subway. The food arrived on time and as soon as the woman opened it, she was stunned to find a yellow knife in the packaging along with the sandwich.

Frog in a burger: This incident took place in Sekuda city of South Africa. A person named Willem Bezudenhot ordered food for his daughter from the famous food chain McDonald’s but had no idea that he would get the shock of his life. According to his claim, a dead frog was found in the burger he ordered for his daughter.

