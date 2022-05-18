Know Fascinating Anglicised Names Of Popular Indian Dishes

India is a country of diverse cultures and different states across the country offer a wide range of food items. The sheer varieties of these foods have made Indian cuisine loved and appreciated throughout the globe. However, it would probably come as no surprise that many of our favourite Indian foods are certainly not known by their Indian names abroad. There are a lot of dishes that have been given a fancy name outside India. For example, haldi doodh turned into turmeric latte and the chikkis that we find everywhere go by nut brittle in the West.

Most of us are probably not aware of the English names that Indian foods have. You will probably be better understood if you use the western names of food items like raita in the United States rather than calling it by its Indian name. So here are the Anglicised names of some of your favourite food items.

Raita

Since we mentioned raita above, it is best to start with it. There is no fancy name for it and it is simply called Mixed Curd since it is prepared by mixing curd with vegetables or fruits.

Panipuri

Panipuri or Golgappe, as it is called in some states, has a very literal translation in English. This popular snack is called water balls.

Samosa

Samosas are a favourite among almost all Indians, no matter which state they belong to and its legacy travels outside our borders as well. It is known internationally as a kind of Rissole, in which small patties are enclosed in pastry that is usually baked or deep fried. Samosas are famous across Europe.

Kachori

While there are many types and varieties of pies that are famous in western culture, our desi Kachori is also considered to be among one of them and is simply referred to as pie.

Jalebi

This all-time favourite Indian sweet dish has a couple of names in English, and it is called Rounded Sweet, Funnel Cake or Sweet Meat.

