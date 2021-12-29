Know the Significance of Codes Printed on LPG Cylinders

The Government of India has formulated the Ujjwala scheme under which it distributes free LPG cylinders to people belonging to the below poverty line category. Indian households are dependent on Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders for daily cooking needs. All of us have seen that there is a number printed on the upper part of the LPG cylinders. There is a specific meaning behind the codes written on the gas cylinders.

So, what is the meaning behind the code and what is its purpose? These codes are printed on the cylinder for the safety of the users. The English letters which are written at the beginning of these codes indicates four different categories— A, B, C and D. These letters are related to four quarters in a year.

The letter A is used for the months of January, February and March while the letter B is used for the next set of months, i.e. April, May and June. The letter C is used for July-September quarter, while D is used for October- December. So, for instance, if the code written is A-21, then it indicates the month of January, February or March of the year 2021.

This alpha numeric code is important from the safety point of view. Though often mistaken as the expiry date this code only shows the mandatory test due date. For example code B-21 on a cylinder indicates the safety test is due in January, February and March of 2021.

The LPG cylinders used in households have a lifespan of 15 years and mandatory safety tests are conducted twice during the entire period.

