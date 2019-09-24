Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Know the Viral 'Blinking Man' Gif? The Real Person Behind Is Now Using It For a Good Cause

In a tweet he has addressed the meme, and claimed to be the person behind the viral meme, almost two years after he went viral.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 24, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Know the Viral 'Blinking Man' Gif? The Real Person Behind Is Now Using It For a Good Cause
In a tweet he has addressed the meme, and claimed to be the person behind the viral meme, almost two years after he went viral.
Loading...

In 2013, a man sat down to play a video game on a live-stream. Four years later, his reaction of 'blinking' went viral on the Internet.

Used as a reaction to, "I can't believe it" and doing a double-take to being very surprised, the reaction has become a very common meme. Simply searching 'Blinking guy gif' or 'blinking guy meme' the meme is available as a download-able version for anyone to use.

But who is the person behind the gif? While very few who rarely make it into real world fame, the guy known for his very accurate blinking has actually come out.

In a tweet he has addressed the meme, Drew Scanlon claimed to be the face behind the meme, almost two years after he went viral.

In an interview to The Washington Post, the Blinking Guy, Drew Scanlon says that he'd never thought of using the gif for any actual fame, because he never felt like he owned the gif. “The Internet made it and found this funny way to use it,” he said.

But now, Scalon wants to use this fame for a good cause - raising money for Multiple Sclerosis.

Scanlon, who noted that he’s riding for two of his close friends and their families who suffer from MS, or Multiple Sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body, hoped that his status as a meme would be able to help others.

People have been very supportive of the fact.

The meme had originally originated when a friend of Scanlon’s made a bad joke on the video game review, and Scanlon reacted with his now-famous blink. Someone made it into a meme and sent it to Scanlon at the time, but he laughed it off and forgot about it. Until it became viral.



He never thought of claiming the fame, because it would be not cool, "like a guy in a band wearing his own band T-shirt."

But Scanlon, the move of using his fame for a good cause, is definitely cooler than being in a band.



