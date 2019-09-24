Know the Viral 'Blinking Man' Gif? The Real Person Behind Is Now Using It For a Good Cause

In 2013, a man sat down to play a video game on a live-stream. Four years later, his reaction of 'blinking' went viral on the Internet.

Used as a reaction to, "I can't believe it" and doing a double-take to being very surprised, the reaction has become a very common meme. Simply searching 'Blinking guy gif' or 'blinking guy meme' the meme is available as a download-able version for anyone to use.

But who is the person behind the gif? While very few who rarely make it into real world fame, the guy known for his very accurate blinking has actually come out.

In a tweet he has addressed the meme, Drew Scanlon claimed to be the face behind the meme, almost two years after he went viral.

Hi Internet! I'm Drew and THIS IS MY FACE.If this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease!Donate at https://t.co/vf6ItTacgR pic.twitter.com/VaFbgOKrV2 — Drew Scanlon (@drewscanlon) September 19, 2019

In an interview to The Washington Post, the Blinking Guy, Drew Scanlon says that he'd never thought of using the gif for any actual fame, because he never felt like he owned the gif. “The Internet made it and found this funny way to use it,” he said.

But now, Scalon wants to use this fame for a good cause - raising money for Multiple Sclerosis.

Scanlon, who noted that he’s riding for two of his close friends and their families who suffer from MS, or Multiple Sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body, hoped that his status as a meme would be able to help others.

People have been very supportive of the fact.

Hey man. This gif has brought me hours of joy. You'll be happy to know that I did an auction for the local ms society and we raised about 50k!! — Robert (@bobbEdigital) September 19, 2019

This is the best use of fame I've seen in awhile. Will do. — skitten moralist (@elfhybrid_) September 19, 2019

mfw people have been using the gif for ages and diddn't even donate at https://t.co/yMtCaQqaGt pic.twitter.com/ihgKtzEGTl — roberto no entiende JS 💀 (@mazzeo_dg) September 19, 2019

First I saw the "biking"whiteguy link and thought well, he just made a typo because it should be "blinking". My reaction when I clicked the link: pic.twitter.com/NL5C3yQEb2 — Brian Kimmel (@Hawaiianbrian33) September 19, 2019

The meme had originally originated when a friend of Scanlon’s made a bad joke on the video game review, and Scanlon reacted with his now-famous blink. Someone made it into a meme and sent it to Scanlon at the time, but he laughed it off and forgot about it. Until it became viral.

He never thought of claiming the fame, because it would be not cool, "like a guy in a band wearing his own band T-shirt."

But Scanlon, the move of using his fame for a good cause, is definitely cooler than being in a band.

