Knowing What Matters Most is a Blessing: Virat Kohli & Anuskha Sharma Cuddle With Dog

(Image: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

(Image: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Earlier in the month, the 31-year-old had posted another photo of the couple with a caption: 'Our smiles maybe fake but we are not.'

News18.com
  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian men's cricket team, is currently making the most of his time along with family due to the lockdown in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Kohli tweeted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma and captioned it: "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

Earlier in the month, the 31-year-old had posted another photo of the couple with a caption: "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not."

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a spanner across all works of life, the entire sporting calendar has also come to a grinding halt. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League stands suspended till Tuesday 15 amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown which kicked off on March 24 to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. And the chances of tournament being held in the near future are also bleak

The star couple has already pledged to support the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the week. A source in the industry had told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

They have been urging citizens to stay indoors and adhere to the guidelines of the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 300 lives in the country thus far.

