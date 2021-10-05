Known for Opium Cultivation, Farmers in Jharkhand's Khunti Switch to Lemongrass

Jharkhand’s Khunti has been primarily a tribal belt area where locals resort to agriculture for their livelihood. But there has been a clandestine wave of opium farming in the area too for the past many years. But now in a positive turn of things, farmers have taken up lemongrass cultivation for business instead.

Locals farmers have undertaken the task to grow lemongrass in 700 acres of land. A farmer said, “The cultivation of Lemongrass is very easy, it can be planted once and profit can be earned for 6-7 years. Lemongrass grows easily on mountains and rocky land, neither does it need fertilizer and much water. Seeing agriculture, people of other villages are also getting inspired.”

Jharkhand: Locals in Khunti known for opium farming, adopted lemongrass cultivation for businessWe've started lemongrass farming recently. It's easier to grow. Its produce can be used for the next 7 years. It doesn't require much water or pesticides, said a local farmer y'day pic.twitter.com/9VEO0aiKGE — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

The farmer also added that the womenfolk in their families are also coming out to take part in the cultivation of lemongrass and the better profits ensures better livelihoods for them and their families too.

Lemongrass, also known scientifically as Cymbopogon or locally as barbed wire grass or Malabar grass is a genus of the Asian, African, Australian, and tropical island plants in the grass family. Some species among the lemongrass family, especially the ‘cymbopogon citratus’ is grown as a culinary and medicinal herb. It is used in cooking slow cooked stews and salads because of its lemony scent and also for perfumes.

Beverages such as tea made with lemongrass and other immunity boosting ingredients is also consumed.

