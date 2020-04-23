Koalas Injured in Australian Bushfire Released into the Wild amid Covid-19 Pandemic

An incredible story of hope has surfaced from Australia during these tough times.

As humanity stays indoors, a large number of Koalas affected by the Australian bushfires in 2019 have been released back into the wild.

These cuddly marsupials were being treated at the only all-koala hospital in the world, located in the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, Australia.

According to a CNN report, one of the most significant victims with 90% burns was a female Koala named Anwen, whose photo went viral over social media. She and 25 of her fellow Koalas have been strategically categorised into groups based on age and sexes, assuming the animals can breed and eventually grow their population. Then over a course of a week they have been resettled at the Lake Innes Nature Reserve in New South Wales.

Due to the forest fire, the flora surrounding Lake Innes had also taken a heavy toll. But due to high levels of rainfall, mother nature has rejuvenated herself earlier than expected.

This has ensured the release of the animals earlier than planned.

CNN reports that as a country first ravaged by natural calamities and then by Covid-19, this is indeed a piece of good news.

The Australian government has set up many programs and virtual tours of the sanctuaries to promote Koala tourism in the absence of physical tourists.