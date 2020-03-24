Koalas Rescued during Australian Bushfire are Now Being Released into the Wild

The Australian bushfire, which took place between late last year and early this year, has left a deep scare of the natural forests as well as wildlife in the country. A lot of koalas lost their life to the scary wildfires, making them possibly being included in the ‘endangered’ species.

Now, months after the life has finally gone back to normal, the Australian authorities are now releasing the rescued koalas back to their natural habitat. The first four of the 12 rescued koalas from the Blue Mountains area have been sent to Kanangra-Boyd National Park in the state of New South Wales, as reported by Mashable.

The remaining koalas will be fast-tracked due to the spread of the coronavirus. They are currently residing at the Sydney’s Taronga Zoo since January.





The wildfire resulted in the death of as many as 10,000 koalas, constituting one-third of the total koala population in New South Wales. These koalas were rescued from the Blue Mountains region, known to house the most genetically diverse population of koalas.





In his press statement, Dr. Kellie Leigh, executive director of Science for Wildlife said that they are assessing the burnt area to establish when these koalas can be sent back home after enough trees have grown. The recent rains have helped in some growth making it easier for them to find food.

“We will be radio-tracking them and keeping a close eye on them to make sure that they settle in OK,” he added.