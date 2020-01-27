Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

#RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe's Death

'Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
Image credits: NBA/Facebook.

Kobe Bryant, NBA legend passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles.

The crash was the result of foggy weather, and killed all nine people on board and plunged the sports world into mourning. Among the nine, was Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history. He was an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As news of his death broke, fans from current US President Donald Trump to former President Obama, to Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, to Ellen Degeneres, people all over the spectrum and fans reached out to mourn the loss.

"Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete," said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, six-time NBA champion and league's all-time scoring leader.

View this post on Instagram

🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

