Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kochi Man Grows 40 Mango Varieties in Terrace Orchard, Names ‘Masterpiece’ After Wife

A man from Fort Kochi in Kerala has turned his terrace into a mini-orchard with more than 40 varieties of mangoes. The ‘masterpiece’, which he cultivated 22 years ago, is named Petricia after his wife.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kochi Man Grows 40 Mango Varieties in Terrace Orchard, Names ‘Masterpiece’ After Wife
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...
A man from Fort Kochi in Kerala has turned his terrace into a mini-orchard with more than 40 varieties of mangoes. The ‘masterpiece’, which he cultivated 22 years ago, is named "Petricia" after his wife.

“Petricia variety is 35% sweeter than the other varieties. While you can get other mangoes and their plants in the market, you can get Petricia only at my house,” a Times of India report quoted him as saying.

The four-feet tall mango trees are planted in 200-litre scrap containers with gravel, mud and basic fertilizers in them, according to the report.

It takes just about 10 minutes to water the plants, the majority of which are in their flowering stages while the rest have “clusters of mangoes hanging from them.”

Joseph has been successfully growing different varieties of mango trees by contact grafting. “I earn from about Rs 600-Rs 4,000 for each mango plant I sell depending on its variety,” he said, revealing he often turns to YouTube for farming lessons.

Joseph has also successfully grown different varieties of orchids, which are partially submerged in pipes filled with water. “The roots have to find its way to the water, this way the plants don’t drown, and they bloom well,” he said.

The plants in his orchard get nourishment from aquaponic water which has nitrate and balanced PH levels.

He uses the basic nitrogen-phosphorous-potassium fertilizer for all his plants and, for pollination, depends on two groups of bees on either side of his terrace.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram