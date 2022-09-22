Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan Talks About Life With SRK, Fans Can't Get Enough

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday, with Gauri returning on the show after 17 years. She got candid on the episode about family, Aryan Khan’s ordeal and how being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife affects her work. Gauri, who is an interior designer, said that when considering a new project, there are some people who consider her a designer. “But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50 per cent of the time,” Gauri added.

Gauri also shared tidbits from her domestic life with SRK, and talked about him being the “easiest person” who was always comfortable with people around him. Fans, who have long admired their relationship, enjoyed the glimpse of their life together. Gauri also called SRK during one segment of the show and in another, said that if their love story had to be named after a movie, it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Gauri also revealed what annoys her the most about SRK. During the chat, Karan shared that Shah Rukh is an impressive host. So much so that he accompanies guests to their cars and sees them off.

While the gesture is sweet, Gauri confesses that the habit annoys her sometimes. “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes, I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the house during parties. Others start looking for him, and I feel as if we are having the party outside on the road,” she said.

