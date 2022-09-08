CHANGE LANGUAGE
Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif Gushes Over Vicky Kaushal, Twitter Calls Them Couple Goals
1-MIN READ

Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif Gushes Over Vicky Kaushal, Twitter Calls Them Couple Goals

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 08:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Katrina talking about Vicky Kaushal and glimpses from their conjugal life stole the show, with their fans raving over the sweet moments. (Twitter screengrab)

Katrina Kaif spoke about the most adorable thing Vicky Kaushal did for her as a husband, which was a dance 'concert' to all of her songs to make her laugh.

Katrina Kaif appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 latest episode, alongside her Phonebhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her mentions of Vicky Kaushal and glimpses from their conjugal life stole the show, with their fans raving over the sweet moments. In a viral clip from the show, Katrina can be heard speaking about how her relationship with Vicky was “meant to be”, and also a discussion on how Zoya Akhtar’s party may have helped them get together.

During one of the game segments, she called up Vicky as well. Katrina also spoke about the most adorable thing he did for her as a husband, which was doing a dance “concert” to all of her songs to make her laugh. It prompted Ishaan to say that there should be a petition to release Vicky’s version of Sheila Ki Jawaani. “Please where can I find my own vicky kaushal? [sic]” A Twitter user wrote and everyone seemed to echo the thought.

In the latest episode, both Siddhant and Ishaan shared that they are single. “I am very single,” Siddhant said. “I am so single that ‘mere saath ghumte-ghumte yeh bhi single ho gaya’ (I am so single that Ishaan has also become single by hanging out with me).”

first published:September 08, 2022, 08:18 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 08:51 IST