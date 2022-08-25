Koffee With Karan: Kiara Advani Recalls Her First Meeting With Sidharth Malhotra, Fans Go Gaga

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor graced Koffee With Karan, Season 7 this week and the episode was no less fun than the previous one. With some juicy gossips and saucy revelations, Kiara Advani’s relationship with Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra remained a constant topic of discussion. The actress, however, did not deny or accept the relationship even after multiple attempts made my the talk show host Karan Johar. While Shahid called the pair ‘good-looking’, Karan wondered how gorgeous their children would be.

During the episode, KJo and Shahid were seen constantly teasing the actress till she finally opened up a little about her love story with Sidharth. Talking about the same, she said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” Shahid added, “Nice to know that you remember so clearly where you guys met.”

The story has caught the netizens attention and they have managed to bombard social media, once again, with tweets on the same. Have a look:

Elaborating on the same, the actress added, “Of course, I’ll never forget that night.” KJo further asked Kiara if she was ready for marriage right now, and she answered, “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.”

To this, Shahid noted that she was not accepting the relationship just 15 minutes ago, and she’s quickly moved to discussing marriage.

