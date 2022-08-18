Koffee With Karan: SidKiara Moments Have Twitter Rooting For Couple More Than Ever

Koffee With Karan latest episode packed on the entertainment as Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal spilled the metaphorical tea. Kiara Advani, with whom Sidharth seemed to acknowledge his relationship in the episode, also seemed to be present in spirit and Sid-Kiara fans couldn’t get enough of it. The Sid-Kiara vibes were aplenty even though the actress wasn’t present on the couch physically and fans made a note of it all. It goes without saying that fans are rooting for the couple more than ever after the Koffee With Karan episode.

From Kiara calling Sidharth during the “Hey Karan it’s me” segment, to Karan Johar playing back clips of Kiara playfully skirting around relationship questions, fans have been gushing over all the moments.

This was the best part from the show ❤️ The Love, Pure Love ❤️#KiaraAdvani Respect for you!#SidKiara #KoffeeWithKaranS7 https://t.co/IUCwWK1gsD — Mayank (@sarcasm_taken) August 17, 2022

“we met your girlfriend” and Sid’s smile im dying pic.twitter.com/hKWE9MoaXL — akriti (@malhotrasgirl) August 17, 2022

Ki ❤️ my heart is so full rn #sidkiara

pic.twitter.com/MpCz2JxII9 — Scar⁷ (@taezthh) August 17, 2022

During the episode, Karan played a clip of Kiara from an upcoming episode wherein she admitted that her and Sidharth were “more than just close friends”. Later, when Karan asked her if her current life would be a movie title what it would be, to this, Kiara said, “Shershaah,” before adding, “it should be like king size.” She further dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today,” Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who will be appearing with her on the upcoming episode, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready.”

